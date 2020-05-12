Poll shows more Brazilians turning against Bolsonaro – CNT/MDA

Support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has dropped amid criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with those who see his government as bad or terrible jumping to 43.4% from 31.0% in January, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

The CNT/MDA survey found that 32.0% of those polled now see the government as great or good, down from 34.5% in the previous poll. Bolsonaro's personal approval rating fell to 39.2% from 47.8% in January, the poll showed, as disapproval rose to 55.4% from 47.0% previously.