Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka issues gazette indicating preferential numbers of candidates for 2020 parliamentary polls

Deshapriya said there will be five more such mock polls soon to determine the likely time needed to cast each vote while sticking to the health guidelines.The Opposition parties and civil society groups had petitioned the highest court to delay the election until COVID-19 threat could be negated.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:04 IST
Sri Lanka issues gazette indicating preferential numbers of candidates for 2020 parliamentary polls
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Sri Lanka's election commission on Tuesday took the first step towards holding the twice-postponed parliamentary election with the issuance of the gazette indicating preferential numbers of the candidates and the designated polling stations. The parliamentary polls were initially to be held on April 25 but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the authorities to announce a nationwide lockdown from March 20.

Later, the election commission shifted the date to June 20. It was again deemed not suitable due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. "We will announce the date of the poll during either of the three days, that is June 10, 11 and 12," the Chairman of the National Election Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya, said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 called a fresh parliamentary poll six months ahead of the schedule. Under the country's proportional representation system of elections, candidates representing political parties and independent groups vie for parliament by seeking votes against their individual number in the candidate list. The number of candidates differs from district to district in all the 22 electoral districts.

The voters can vote for three candidates after marking their vote for the party symbol of their choice. Some 16 million people are eligible to vote in the election to choose the 225-member parliament for a 5-year term.

The election commission this week held a mock poll in the southern Galle district to test the COVID-19 health guidelines and its preparedness for the parliamentary polls likely to be held between late July and mid-August. Deshapriya said there will be five more such mock polls soon to determine the likely time needed to cast each vote while sticking to the health guidelines.

The Opposition parties and civil society groups had petitioned the highest court to delay the election until COVID-19 threat could be negated. The court rejected their petitions. The government has accused the Opposition of employing tactics to delay the poll for the fear of losing it. Sri Lanka's COVID-19 cases total increased to 1,857 Sunday with 22 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus. Eleven people have died due to COVID-19.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Signatures pour in for Polish presidential challenger

Polish presidential hopeful Rafal Trzaskowski said he collected more than 1.6 million signatures within the week he was given to register for this months election, a sign the Warsaw mayor poses a serious challenge to nationalist incumbent A...

20-year ban for equestrian rider in horse abuse case

A record 20-year ban in equestrian has been imposed on a rider from the United Arab Emirates for horse abuse at a long-distance race. The horse, Castlebar Contraband, was euthanized after a catastrophic injury sustained after being injected...

No exemption for Goswami, HC asks him to appear before police

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exemption from appearance before the city police in a case about alleged provocative comments. A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz C...

EU seeks tougher checks on foreign firms using subsidies to buy European firms

The European Union wants to introduce more vigorous checks on foreign state-owned or state-backed companies buying European firms to prevent the use of unfair subsidies, the EU antitrust chief said on Tuesday, the latest move to step up pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020