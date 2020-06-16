Left Menu
Development News Edition

US making very good headway in respect to vaccines: Trump

The United States is making very good headway in respect to vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic and also therapeutically, President Donald Trump has said. So, I think we're going to have some very good news on that," Trump said. But for whatever reason with respect to COVID, the numbers are very, very low,” Trump said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 07:12 IST
US making very good headway in respect to vaccines: Trump

The United States is making very good headway in respect to vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic and also therapeutically, President Donald Trump has said. The US has made a lot of progress in the fight against the coronavirus, he said.

"China should not have let it happen, but it happened. All over the world, it's happened, which is a very sad thing. But our number is really the low watermark and it's getting better. And it'll end up being gone," Trump he told reporters during a White House roundtable on senior citizens. "We're making very good headway with respect to vaccines. So, we're making very good headway therapeutically and a cure-wise, I think really, really tremendous headway. I've seen the results. I've met with some of the people that do the work, smart people, great people, people that have succeeded before," he said.

"We'll have some very good news for you on vaccines and therapeutics and cures, frankly, because I guess, if you look at therapeutics, if it acts fast enough, I guess you'd call it a cure, wouldn't you say? So, I think we're going to have some very good news on that," Trump said. "But we're at a low mark. Some of them, like in Texas, we had a prison population that went heavy and now it's controlled. We understand the disease. We've learned," he said. Referring to his recent conversation with the New Jersey governor, Trump said there was only one person below of the age of 18 in the over 12,500 deaths in that State.

"Out of that, one death was under the age of 18, which is pretty amazing. I knew it was which tells me the schools, hopefully, are going to be back in the fall. They are going to be back in full blast. But the young people, they have very strong immune systems. I imagine that's the reason. But they've come out of this at a level that's really inconceivable,” he said. "By the way, the regular flu, other flu, other things, SARS or H1N1, any of them, if you look at the young people, they were affected like everybody else. But for whatever reason with respect to COVID, the numbers are very, very low,” Trump said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., China to each allow 4 weekly flights for airlines; Delta to fly next week

The United States and China will each allow four weekly flights between the two countries, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday, easing a standoff on travel restrictions in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. ...

Reaves signs two-year extension with Golden Knights

Vegas forward Ryan Reaves signed a two-year, 3.5 million extension with the Golden Knights. Both the team and Reaves announced the extension, though the 33-year-old and top league enforcer was far more entertaining, attaching two objectives...

US reducing number of troops in Germany to 25K, confirms Trump

The United States will reduce its troop strength in Germany from the nearly 52,000 at present to 25,000, President Donald Trump has said here. In an interaction with reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump attributed the move to high ...

Manfred: MLB season no longer certainty

Five days after saying he was 100 percent certain a Major League Baseball season would be played, commissioner Rob Manfred expressed a different sentiment Monday. Manfreds latest comments drew a fiery reaction from Major League Baseball Pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020