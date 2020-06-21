Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump campaign raised $74 million in May, short of Biden's haul

U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $74 million in May, Trump's re-election campaign said on Saturday, short of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's haul for the month. The total, up from $61.7 million in April, was disclosed as Trump prepared for Saturday's smaller-than-expected rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first major campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most campaigning. Trump slams protests, defends pandemic response as Tulsa crowd underwhelms

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena for his first political rally in months, blasted anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus on Saturday in a bid to reinvigorate his re-election campaign. The president, who revels in large crowds and had predicted that his first rally in months would be epic, blamed the media for discouraging attendees and cited bad behavior by demonstrators outside, but did not specifically acknowledge that many seats in the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena were empty. U.S. judge denies Trump administration request to block Bolton's book

A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block the publication of a book by former White House advisor John Bolton. "While Bolton's unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy," the judge ruled. Manhattan prosecutor steps down, ending stand-off with Attorney General Barr

A stand-off over the independence of one of the country's most important prosecutor's offices ended on Saturday when Geoffrey Berman agreed to step down as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the office that had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani. Berman's confirmation of his departure came after Attorney General William Barr told him he had been fired by Trump at Barr's request, and that Berman's hand-picked No. 2, Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, would become Acting U.S. Attorney until a permanent replacement is installed. Trump says will refile bid to end Dreamers program: Fox News interview

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would mount another bid to end the program that protects so-called Dreamer immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children after a loss in the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump told Fox News in an interview that his administration would resubmit plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy put in place by former President Barack Obama before the November presidential election. Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Oklahoma: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck 8 km (5 miles) northwest of Perry, Oklahoma, late on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake was at a depth of 7.9 km, it added. Ousting of U.S. prosecutor thrusts low-profile markets regulator into unwelcome spotlight

Friday's surprise decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to replace a top federal prosecutor has thrust one of the Trump administration's more low-profile, bipartisan officials into the spotlight, shocking people who know and have worked with him. Over the past day, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton has come under enormous pressure to spurn his nomination to replace U.S. Attorney in Manhattan Geoffrey Berman, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Saturday after refusing to resign in a Friday night statement. One person killed, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person was killed and 11 were injured in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday in Minneapolis, police said. "One adult male died and 11 have no-life-threatening wounds," Minneapolis police tweeted, adding in a separate tweet that people who suffered gunshot wounds had been taken to area hospitals. Teenager killed in Seattle protest zone shooting, one wounded

Seattle police on Saturday said they were investigating the fatal shooting of one person and wounding of another in a part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across America. The Seattle Police Department said it was investigating a shooting at 10th Avenue and East Pine inside the Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area, which has been occupied by activists without any known police presence since June 8, when Seattle police abandoned the East Precinct located there. Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday told thousands of cheering supporters he had asked U.S. officials to slow down testing for the novel coronavirus, calling it a "double-edged sword" that led to more cases being discovered. Trump said the United States had now tested 25 million people, far more than other countries.