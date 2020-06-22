Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Petty family tells Trump not to use late rock star's songs for 'campaign of hate'; Film, pop stars line up for global COVID-19 fundraising gig and more
Updated: 22-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Tom Petty family tells Trump not to use late rock star's songs for 'campaign of hate'
Tom Petty's family slammed President Donald Trump for using the late rock star's hit "I Won't Back Down" at his sparsely attended rally in Tulsa, sending the campaign a cease and desist warning. "Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the late rocker's family said on Twitter late Saturday.
Film, pop stars line up for global COVID-19 fundraising gig
International music and film stars will headline a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert on Saturday to help fight COVID-19 as part of a joint initiative by the advocacy group Global Citizen and the European Commission. The initiative, called "Global Goal: Unite For Our Future," is aiming to raise billions of dollars in private and public donations to help lessen the impact of the pandemic on marginalized communities.
