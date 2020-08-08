People News Roundup: Prince Harry says social media stoking 'crisis of hate; Jerry Falwell Jr. takes indefinite leave from Liberty University post and more

Left Menu
Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney's office said in a statement. O, The Oprah Magazine said it is posting 26 billboards with Taylor's image around Louisville, the Kentucky city where Taylor was killed in her home on March 13 in a case that has motivated activists for racial equality across the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five women

Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said on Thursday. Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney's office said in a statement.

YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also searched two locations in Las Vegas, but no one was taken into custody during the raids and no arrest warrant has been issued for Paul, the agency said.

Jerry Falwell Jr. takes indefinite leave from Liberty University post

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading evangelical ally of President Donald Trump, has taken an indefinite leave of absence from his posts as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the Christian school he has run for more than a decade, its board of trustees said on Friday. Falwell's departure, announced in a one-sentence statement from the board, came days after he had posted, then deleted, a Instagram photo of himself standing with his pants unzipped and an arm around a young woman, a drink in his other hand.

Prince Harry says social media stoking 'crisis of hate'

Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday said social media was stoking a "crisis of hate," and he appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms. In an opinion piece for U.S. business magazine Fast Company headlined "Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it," Harry said that he and his wife, Meghan, have spent the past few weeks calling business leaders and marketing executives on the issue.

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned by derision over her 'conscious uncoupling' announcement

Gwyneth Paltrow says deciding to split with her first husband Chris Martin was painful enough, but nothing could have prepared her for the public mockery that greeted the announcement of their "conscious uncoupling." That was the phrase used by the "Shakespeare in Love" actress and the Coldplay frontman when they announced in 2014 that they were separating after 10 years of marriage, but hoped to remain close friends.

Oprah Winfrey putting Breonna Taylor billboards up in Kentucky city

First Oprah Winfrey gave up her usual place on the cover of O magazine to Breonna Taylor. Now she is posting billboards of the slain emergency room technician, seeking criminal charges for the police who killed the Black woman in her own apartment. O, The Oprah Magazine said it is posting 26 billboards with Taylor's image around Louisville, the Kentucky city where Taylor was killed in her home on March 13 in a case that has motivated activists for racial equality across the United States.

