Don't know when Gehlot-Pilot 'drama' begins again: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday said the Rajasthan governor should take note of the “serious political situation" in the state so that the people can get rid of the political uncertainty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:15 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday said the Rajasthan governor should take note of the "serious political situation" in the state so that the people can get rid of the political uncertainty. She also said that though the Congress government in Rajasthan has survived a recent rebellion by some of its MLAs, no one knows when the "drama" between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot begins again.

In a statement, she said due to a long power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot, the state's fight against coronavirus and other works of public importance have suffered. "Under such a situation, keeping in mind the various problems of the people, the governor should fulfill his constitutional responsibility by taking note of the serious political situation -- it is our request," she said.

On other issues, Mayawati cited media reports to note that the BJP has said that if needed, its government will build a grand statue of Lord Parshuram. She said the BSP won't oppose it, but welcome it instead. The BJP should not delay the move and also declare his birthday a public holiday, she said. If the BJP does not do both the things, the BSP will do them when it comes to power, she said.

