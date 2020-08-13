US News Roundup: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks; Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump administration to roll back curbs on methane from oil, gas operations

The Trump administration on Thursday will roll back regulations aimed at reducing emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations, its latest move to unwind environmental rules ahead of November's presidential election. During a visit to election swing state Pennsylvania, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler will formally rescind 2016 Obama administration limits on oil and gas industry emissions of methane, a move criticized by environmentalists when initially proposed last August.

Former prosecutor Harris to target Trump's virus response in U.S. campaign push

Kamala Harris joins presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the campaign trail for the second time in two days on Thursday in an appearance that will focus on hammering President Donald Trump's his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and Harris will receive a briefing on COVID-19 from public health experts and then deliver speeches in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden

Kamala Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden's Democratic running mate on Wednesday, delivering a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump's leadership and highlighting the historic significance of her new role. Harris said Biden, the former vice president under President Barack Obama, had recognized the critical moment being faced by the country by picking her to be the first Black woman and Asian American on a major-party U.S. presidential ticket.

Ghislaine Maxwell fails to obtain delay in unsealing documents

A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's request for a three-week delay in the unsealing of additional documents related to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers for the British socialite, who faces criminal charges she aided Epstein's sexual abuses, had on Monday said "critical new information" had surfaced that could affect Maxwell's ability to obtain a fair trial, justifying the delay.

Portland police declare gathering outside court house a riot

Fireworks and fire were being set around the United States federal courthouse building in Portland by protesters late on Wednesday, the police said in a tweet, declaring the gathering a riot. Anti-racism protests in cities, including Portland, Oregon, have at times erupted into arson and violence, and federal officers sent into the Northwestern city have repeatedly clashed with crowds targeting the federal courthouse there.

Facebook, Twitter step up fight against misinformation on U.S. elections

Social media platforms stepped up fight against misinformation on the U.S. elections, with Facebook starting a hub to help users with poll-related resources and Twitter expanding rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots and early voting. The move comes as online social networks have been drawing flak for what has been called a lax approach to fake news reports and misinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Georgia Republican primary win sets 'QAnon' conspiracy buff on path to U.S. Congress

A Georgia businesswoman's win in a U.S. House of Representatives primary this week set a path for supporters of the online conspiracy theory known as "QAnon" to get a toehold in the U.S. Congress this fall. As many as a dozen Republican candidates have voiced some measure of support for the theory, which posits President Donald Trump has been working to take down a global child sex ring. At least two, including businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, appeared to be on paths to winning their districts.

AMC to reopen some U.S. movie theaters starting Aug. 20

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will start its first phase of reopening theaters in the United States from Aug. 20, covering more than 100 venues, the company said on Thursday. The world's largest movie theater chain said it plans to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters in the United States in time for the much-anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet" , that is slated for a Sept. 3 release.

Exclusive: Harris could help Biden with women, young voters, maybe some Republicans too - Reuters/Ipsos poll

Nearly nine out of 10 Democrats approve of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as their party's vice presidential nominee, and she is more popular than presidential candidate Joe Biden among women, young voters and some Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. The Aug. 11-12 public opinion survey also found that 60% of Americans, including 87% of Democrats and 37% of Republicans, considered the selection of Harris - the first Black woman and Asian American nominated for vice presidency - to be a "major milestone" for the United States.

Trump: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks

Democrat demands that a coronavirus relief bill include federal aid for the currently overtaxed post office and funding for the upcoming U.S. election have become major sticking points in negotiations for legislation members of both say needs to be passed soon, President Donald Trump said on Thursday. "The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting," he told Fox Business Network, saying Democrats want to give the post office $25 billion. "If we don't make the deal, that means can't have the money, that means they can't have universal mail-in voting. It's just can't happen."