World News Roundup: Belarus leader appeals to Russia as pressure to quit grows; Iran's president says Emirates made 'huge mistake' with Israel deal and more

U.S. calls for credible probe into 'overwhelming' Beirut blast

The United States called on Saturday for a transparent and credible investigation into the massive port blast in Beirut that killed 172 people and said Lebanon could never go back to the days "in which anything goes" at its ports and borders. The Aug. 4 blast, which the authorities say was caused by more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been unsafely stored at the port for years, injured 6,000 people, ruined entire neighbourhoods and left 300,000 homeless.

Indian and Nepali prime ministers speak for first time since land dispute

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart K. P. Sharma Oli spoke on Saturday for the first time since a diplomatic spat over a map and a disputed area of territory erupted earlier this year between the South Asian neighbours. Oli called Modi on the occasion of India's Independence Day and congratulated him for the country's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, India's external affairs ministry said in a statement.

German health minister warns against 'party holidays'

The German health minister said on Saturday party holidays were irresponsible as he defended a decision to declare nearly all of Spain, including the tourist island of Mallorca, a coronavirus risk region following a spike in cases there. "I know how much the Germans love Spain ... But unfortunately the infection rates there are rising sharply, too sharply," Jens Spahn told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Pope calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam

Pope Francis called for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Saturday, urging them not to let a dispute over a dam on the Nile lead to conflict. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being built some 15 km (9 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, has become a major source of discord between the three countries.

U.S. loses Iran arms embargo bid as Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid "confrontation" over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehran. In a U.N. Security Council vote, Russia and China opposed extending the weapons ban, which is due to expire in October under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany and Britain, while Washington and the Dominican Republic were the only yes votes.

Pompeo meets Polish leaders, signs defense pact, discusses Belarus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Saturday where the two discussed a new defense agreement and their support for the people of Belarus. Pompeo and Morawiecki also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks and a new bilateral agreement to cooperate in the development of Poland's civil nuclear power program, a State Department spokeswoman said.

Belarus leader appeals to Russia as pressure to quit grows

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday issued an appeal to long-term ally Russia as he faced growing pressure to step down following a disputed election that has triggered protests at home and condemnation abroad. Lukashenko is grappling with the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule as tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets accusing him of rigging last Sunday's presidential election, and calling for him to step down.

Huawei lawyers say U.S. evidence 'unreliable' in Meng extradition case

Evidence used by the United States to justify the extradition of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is "unreliable and defective" and should not be considered by a Canadian court, Meng's lawyers argued in documents released to the media on Friday. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States which alleges that she misled the bank HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

Iran's president says Emirates made 'huge mistake' with Israel deal

The United Arab Emirates has made a "huge mistake" in reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in a speech furiously condemning what he called a betrayal by the Gulf state. The UAE-Israel agreement announced on Thursday, which U.S. President Donald Trump helped to broker, is seen as aimed at bolstering opposition to regional power Iran.

Japan's Abe, on WW2 anniversary, vows not to repeat war, sends offering to shrine

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking on the 75th anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender, pledged never to repeat the tragedy of war and Emperor Naruhito expressed "deep remorse" over the wartime past, which still haunts East Asia. "Never to repeat the tragedy of war. We will continue to remain committed to this resolute pledge," said Abe, wearing a face mask at an official ceremony for war dead on Saturday that was scaled back because of the COVID-19 outbreak.