US News Roundup: Michelle Obama presses fight for Biden with scathing attack on Trump; California hopes to avoid outages again during heat wave, prices hit records and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Connecticut to unveil results of inquiry into virus-hit nursing homes

Connecticut on Tuesday will release the results of an independent review of its early approach to nursing homes ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, tackling the source of most of its deaths and the main blight on its COVID-19 response. The review comes as Connecticut and other northeastern states like New York appear to have gained control over the virus, with infection rates among the lowest in the country and below thresholds for opening of schools.

California hopes to avoid outages again during heat wave, prices hit records

Power prices in the U.S. West soared to record highs for a second day during a brutal heat wave as California utilities urged consumers to keep conserving energy to avoid more rotating outages with demand expected to hit an all-time high on Tuesday. On Friday and Saturday, the California ISO, which operates the grid for most of the state, ordered utilities to start rotating outages that left more than 400,000 homes and businesses sweltering for about an hour each as air conditioning demand outstripped available generation resources.

U.S. states seek $26.4 billion from drug firms in opioid litigation: WSJ

U.S. states are seeking a combined $26.4 billion from three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson to settle opioid litigation against the companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. About a dozen attorneys general are seeking a collective $21.14 billion from the distributors, which include McKesson Corp , Amerisourcebergen and Cardinal Health, and $5.28 billion from J&J, the WSJ reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/states-seek-26-4-billion-from-drug-companies-in-opioid-litigation-11597743000?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2.

Florida, Wyoming, Alaska hold primaries for U.S. Congress Tuesday

Republicans choose a standard-bearer in their effort to snatch back a south Florida congressional district on Tuesday, as three states hold primaries that will help set the stage for elections in November to determine the balance of power in Washington. Republicans want to reclaim Florida's 26th district from Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, an immigrant from Ecuador who ousted a Republican to win the House of Representatives seat in a close race two years ago.

Jill Biden, Bill Clinton headline night No. 2 of Democratic convention

Biden's wife, Jill Biden, one of his closest political advisers, will deliver the main speech for the second night of the Democratic National Convention, after an opening night that featured a scathing attack on President Donald Trump from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Justin Danhof has used annual shareholder meetings to question companies on social issues for the last nine years. His conservative think tank, the National Center for Public Policy Research, owns just a few shares in each of about 150 companies and takes advantage of its shareholder status to grill executives on issues ranging from gay rights to boardroom diversity.

Portland Police says officers targeted with 'powerful green laser' in protest

Portland Police said on Tuesday some of its officers had been targeted with a "powerful green laser" capable of causing permanent eye damage when some 200 protesters marched on the Portland Police Association (PPA) building late on Monday. However, they said in a statement the protest largely passed off peacefully, with no injuries and no arrests. A smoke canister was used to help officers leave the scene safely.

In the run-up to U.S. election, drilling lobby promotes natural gas as 'clean'

America's biggest oil and gas lobby group is ramping up its advertising spending ahead of the November election to persuade voters that natural gas is a climate-friendly fuel, according to ad buying data. The campaign by the American Petroleum Institute (API), targeted at younger voters and some tight congressional races, is part of a global battle by the drilling industry to assuage growing fears over the role of natural gas in driving climate change.

Michelle Obama presses fight for Biden with scathing attack on Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump on Monday and urged Americans to elect Democrat Joe Biden in November to end the chaos she said had been created during the four years of Trump's presidency. In an impassioned speech capping the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Obama said the Republican Trump "has had enough time to prove that he can do the job" but had failed to meet the moment in a country reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil and racial injustice.

College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era

As the debate rages over whether U.S. college football should open its season during the coronavirus pandemic, University of West Virginia player K.J. Martin has already made up his mind: he is out. Martin, who suffers from asthma and sickle cell disease, plays safety for the Mountaineers. He said he did not feel it was safe to play and was stunned when the Big 12 conference, which includes his university, decided to start the season as planned in the fall even as other major conferences postponed their seasons.