US News Roundup: Trump, fellow Republicans paint dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden; Fauci says rushing out vaccine could jeopardize testing of others and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Wisconsin city center burns amid protests over police shooting of Black man

Arsonists set buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district during a second night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by police as his three young sons looked on. Smoke billowed over central Kenosha after police in riot gear clashed with protesters as they defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday night and Tuesday morning, blocks away from where police gunned down Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Evangelical leader Falwell's fate in limbo after new reports of personal scandals

Jerry Falwell Jr, whose endorsement helped power Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, agreed to immediately resign as head of the Christian university he runs but then withdrew his resignation following media reports about it, the school said in a statement. The statement late on Monday from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, where Falwell has served as president for over a decade, capped a day of back-and-forth news accounts surrounding an alleged sex scandal involving a business partner and Falwell's wife.

Questions overshadow Melania Trump, Pompeo speeches on Republican Day Two

First lady Melania Trump will make the case for Donald Trump's re-election on the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the convention in a break with norms discouraging partisan political activity by the nation's top diplomat. Republicans nominated Trump for a second term in the White House during Monday's opening day of the convention, painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

Sudan PM says he talked with Pompeo about removal from terror list

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held "direct and transparent" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. Pompeo landed in Sudan after flying non-stop from Israel on what he said was the first official non-stop flight between the two countries, as the United States promotes stronger Sudan-Israel ties.

In California heatwave, pandemic makes it hard to cool off

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down air-conditioned shopping malls and movie theaters, Debera Diaz and her adult son Joshua could have ducked inside to escape the 109 degree Fahrenheit heat that roasted their town near Sacramento last week. So the pair, who have been living in Debera's Honda Civic since her divorce and eviction a few months ago, were grateful to find a cooling center in city hall, complete with masks and a showing of the Meryl Streep movie "The Devil Wears Prada."

Exclusive: Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert is warning that distributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in large trials is a bad idea that could have a chilling effect on the testing of other vaccines. Scientists and health experts have expressed concern that President Donald Trump will apply pressure on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to deliver a vaccine before November to boost his chances of re-election.

Exclusive: FDA commissioner disputes Trump, says no 'deep state' thwarting vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not harbor "deep state" elements, the agency's head told Reuters on Monday, rejecting criticism from President Donald Trump that staff there were trying to delay a coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Stephen Hahn said he was completely confident that FDA workers were focused solely on the interests of the American people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, fellow Republicans paint dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November, arguing he will usher in an era of radical socialism and chaos. Trump set the tone early in the day when he addressed delegates in Charlotte, North Carolina, after formally securing their nomination for another term, and claimed without evidence that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

Portland police make multiple arrests, declaring riot as protesters light fires

Police in Portland declared a riot late on Monday and made multiple arrests of protesters, ordering them to disperse after fires were lit at the offices of the police association. "Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest and/or the use of crowd control munitions including but not limited to tear gas and impact weapons", the police said on Twitter https://bit.ly/34BbyTv, adding that personnel were responding to the fire near the city's North Lombard Street and North Campbell Avenue area.

Special Report: Shot by police, thwarted by judges and geography

When David Collie slipped off his shirt as he set out one sultry night to visit some friends, he didn't know he was putting himself in grave danger. But he was. He now fit the description: shirtless, Black, male. Moments later, Collie lay face down on the pavement, gunned down as a possible suspect in a crime he didn't commit.