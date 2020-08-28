Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech accepting nomination; U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots and more

Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech accepting nomination A defiant President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for a second term on Thursday with a scathing attack on rival Joe Biden, asserting that a Democratic victory in November would only exacerbate the racial strife and coronavirus pandemic besieging the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:30 IST
US News Roundup: Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech accepting nomination; U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots and more
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Hurricane Laura takes aim at Texas-Louisiana coast, expected to become Category 4

Hurricane Laura was expected to rapidly strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday on a steady track to hit the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast after dark, causing catastrophic damage, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, already a Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane intensity early Wednesday, was about 290 miles (465 km) southeast of Galveston, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles (185 km) per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said. Category 4 hurricanes can pack winds of up to 156 miles (250 km) per hour.

U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul says attacked by 'angry mob' near White House

U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who attended President Donald Trump's Republican Party nomination convention, said on Friday he was attacked by what he described as an "angry mob" of more than 100 people near the White House and had to be rescued by the police. "Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to DC Police Dept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob," the senator wrote on twitter https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1299219937517613056.

U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots after coronavirus shutdowns

Reality shows, re-runs and revivals make up most of the television menu this fall as America's top four broadcasters grapple to fill holes in their schedules caused by coronavirus production shutdowns. Most scripted dramas, including popular shows like "This Is Us" and "9-1-1," will not be available until November or later, while the "Star Trek: Discovery" series that has been behind a paywall for three years will get a run on free-to-view CBS, the networks announced this week.

Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech accepting nomination

A defiant President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for a second term on Thursday with a scathing attack on rival Joe Biden, asserting that a Democratic victory in November would only exacerbate the racial strife and coronavirus pandemic besieging the nation. Speaking from the White House South Lawn despite criticism he was using the executive residence as a political prop, Trump portrayed Biden, a career politician with a long record as a moderate, as a far-left extremist who would usher in a lawless, dangerous America.

Trump to campaign in New Hampshire after convention speech at White House

Fresh from accepting the Republican nomination with a sweeping attack on Democratic rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump travels to New Hampshire on Friday to bring his re-election argument to a state he hopes to flip to his column in November. His Republican Party's slimmed-down, four-day convention ended on Thursday night with a fireworks display over Washington's National Mall and a searing speech by Trump criticizing Biden and outlining an agenda for four more years in office.

What the conventions reveal for Biden, Trump in final stretch to November

The back-to-back presidential nominating conventions that concluded with Donald Trump's speech on Thursday showed both sides intend to fight for the sliver of independent and moderate voters that will decide the election, each with a wildly different strategy in the final sprint to Nov. 3. A self-styled showman, Trump used all of his reality-show talents during the Republican convention this week to try to win back supporters alienated by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with a dire warning of a lawless America if his Democratic rival Joe Biden takes power.

Focus of latest U.S. racial flashpoint shifts to accused Kenosha vigilante

An accused teenage vigilante facing charges he killed two people protesting in support of Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man shot in the back by a white policeman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was due to appear in an Illinois courtroom on Friday. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged in Wisconsin with six criminal counts including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon below the legal age of 18.

Republican convention praise of Trump economy is risky strategy, poll highlights

Americans' support for President Donald Trump's management of the economy has slipped, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, challenging a bedrock re-election argument laid out at the Republican National Convention this week. About 58% of respondents said the U.S. economy is on the wrong track in a survey taken August 19 through 25th.

Legal hurdles, pandemic would bedevil Biden efforts to undo Trump immigration overhaul

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he will reverse some of President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies should he win in November, but the dizzying number of changes could take months or years to undo, according to policy and regulatory experts and people close to the Biden campaign. They said Biden's efforts also would be slowed by legal hurdles, political pressure to keep some measures, and a crowded agenda at the beginning of a presidency dominated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

'I Have A Dream': New march on Washington to mark fraught anniversary of King's speech

Tens of thousands of people were expected to march in Washington, D.C. on Friday to denounce racism, protest police brutality and commemorate the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his "I Have a Dream" speech. In his historic and often-repeated speech, King envisioned a time his children would "one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoesFrom the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the latest...

Pained to hear about my dear friend Shinzo Abe's ill health: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his pain at the illness of his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and lauded his wise leadership and personal commitment for making the ties between the two countries deeper and stronger than ev...

Revolt Intellicorp to launch electric bikes in Mumbai

Electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp on Friday said it will start selling its bikes in Mumbai. Bookings for the bikes RV300 and RV400 would be open from August 30. The payment can be made on a staggered schedule also, it said in a ...

US News Roundup: Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech accepting nomination; U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Hurricane Laura takes aim at Texas-Louisiana coast, expected to become Category 4Hurricane Laura was expected to rapidly strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday on a steady...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020