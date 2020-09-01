World News Roundup: Text books and face masks, Europe's children return to school; 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's family accuses government of kidnapping him and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Marches and boycotts mark start of school year in Belarus

Hundreds of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday, answering a call from exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to demand new elections and keep the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign. Lukashenko is battling a wave of protests and strikes since claiming victory in an election last month that his opponents say was rigged. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and shows no sign of backing down despite the threat of Western sanctions.

Text books and face masks, Europe's children return to school

Tens of millions of pupils returned to school in France, Poland and Russia on Tuesday, their rucksacks loaded with exercise books, geometry sets and, for many, face masks to protect them from a resurgent coronavirus pandemic. Hand cleansing stations, social distancing and staggered play time will become the new normal as countries across Europe seek ways to get children back into the classroom safely and their economies functioning once again.

'Hotel Rwanda' hero's family accuses government of kidnapping him

The family of Paul Rusesabagina - hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide - have accused authorities in Kigali of kidnapping him, speaking out a day after he was paraded before media in handcuffs. Rusesabagina was played by Don Cheadle in the Oscar-nominated film 'Hotel Rwanda', which told how hotel manager Rusesabagina used his job and his connections with the Hutu elite to protect Tutsis fleeing the slaughter.

UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after COVID slump

Britain's government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnson's calls to get economy back up to speed up after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown. Data has shown only 17% of workers in British cities had returned to their workplaces by early August, and one of the country's business leaders said last week that big urban centers looked like ghost towns.

Mexican president gains popularity during pandemic: poll

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approval ratings have risen during the coronavirus pandemic, with a majority of surveyed voters applauding his campaign to crack down on political corruption, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Lopez Obrador now holds a 65% approval rate, according to a nationwide survey of 1,000 voters in face-to-face interviews conducted by pollster Parametria from Aug. 26 to 30.

Macron warns Lebanese leaders of sanctions if reforms are not swift

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economic crisis. Visiting for the second time in less than a month, Macron marked Lebanon's centenary by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of a nation that is facing its biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Erdogan calls for stricter laws on Turkish lawyers accused of terrorism links

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Tuesday for the suspension of lawyers accused of links to terrorism, following protests over the death of a hunger-striking lawyer last week. Ebru Timtik died in an Istanbul hospital after a 238-day hunger strike following her conviction last year for membership of a terrorist organization.

Suga seen top contender in Japan PM race as ruling party plans slimmed-down vote

Japan's chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, moved a step closer to becoming the next premier when the ruling party decided on Tuesday on a slimmed-down leadership vote that favours the long-time lieutenant of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Suga has also won the backing of the largest faction of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), media reported, making him a strong front-runner to replace Abe, who announced on Friday he was stepping down for health reasons.

Iran's Khamenei: UAE 'disgraced forever' by Israel deal

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday. "Of course, the UAE's betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to have a foothold in the region and forgot Palestine," Khamenei said in a speech.

Extinction Rebellion urges returning UK lawmakers to take climate action

Extinction Rebellion activists gathered outside Britain's parliament on Tuesday, calling on government to take urgent steps to avoid a climate catastrophe and kicking off two weeks of planned large-scale action. The rallies in London's Parliament Square and in the cities of Cardiff and Manchester come after protests planned for earlier in the year were canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.