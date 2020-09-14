Left Menu
World News Roundup: UK's Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty; Belarus leader entreats patron Putin for support as protests rage on and more

Putin tells Macron accusations over Navalny case are 'inappropriate': Kremlin President Vladimir Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call on Monday that it was "inappropriate" to make groundless accusations against Russia over the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin said.

14-09-2020
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

French analysis concludes Navalny was poisoned in attempted assassination: Elysee

France's independent analysis has concluded that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok in an attempted assassination, the presidency said on Monday. "The president expressed his deep concern over the criminal act perpetrated against Alexei Navalany and the imperative that all light be shed, without delay, on the circumstances and responsibilities of this attempted assassination," Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement after holding a telephone call with President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. ambassador to China Branstad to retire next month

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will retire and leave Beijing early next month, the embassy said on Monday. Branstad, 73 years old and a former governor of Iowa, leaves at a time when relations are strained, notably over bilateral trade, allegations about information security, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Greece resettling stranded migrants to tent camp on Lesbos

Greece has resettled hundreds of migrants in a temporary new tent facility after a fire destroyed their overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos and hopes to have moved all of them this week, government officials said on Monday. More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp last Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call on Monday that it was "inappropriate" to make groundless accusations against Russia over the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin said. Putin said that Russia wanted Germany to hand over medical test results taken from Navalny, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

Russia's ruling party loses majority in Siberian council targeted by stricken Navalny

The ruling United Russia party secured landslide wins at weekend regional elections but lost its majority in a Siberian city council contested by supporters of stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, partial results showed on Monday. Supporters of the opposition politician, who is being treated in Berlin after a suspected poisoning by a nerve agent, made rare gains in the Siberian city of Tomsk and won seats in the city of Novosibirsk along with other opposition groups.

U.S. to challenge World Court's jurisdiction in Iran sanctions case

Lawyers for the United States are expected on Monday to reject the jurisdiction of the U.N.'s highest court to resolve a case brought by Iran seeking to lift U.S. sanctions against Tehran. Iran brought the claim to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, in 2018, asking the court to order Washington to lift sanctions against Iran because they breach a decades-old friendship treaty.

UK's Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to persuade rebellious lawmakers in his party to vote on Monday for a bill that would break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce deal and that Brussels says will wreck trade talks. The House of Commons will debate the Internal Market Bill, which the EU has demanded Johnson scrap by the end of September, in the latest brinkmanship of a four-year saga since Britain voted narrowly to leave the bloc.

Belarus leader entreats patron Putin for support as protests rage on

President Alexander Lukashenko flew to Russia on Monday to entreat his patron, Vladimir Putin, for more support as a crackdown on the opposition in Belarus showed no sign of dispelling protests against one of Moscow's closest allies. Belarusian state media showed Lukashenko disembarking from his plane in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the Russian president often hosts visiting dignitaries. Russian news agencies reported the talks began shortly afterwards.

EU condemns execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

The European Union on Monday added its voice to an international outcry over the execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari, saying the death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment which the EU opposes in all cases. Iranian state media reported Afkari's execution on Saturday. Afkari, a champion Greco-Roman wrestler, had been convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018.

Japan's Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a loyal aide to outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe, won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for Japan's first change of leader in nearly eight years. Suga, 71, who has promised to continue Abe's key policies, said his big win would give him the backing to pursue his reform goals - including deregulation and breaking down bureaucratic silos - and that containing the coronavirus and reviving the economy were conditions for calling a snap general election.

