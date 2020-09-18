Left Menu
Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign finance-related charges.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Hurricane Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S. states

The remnants of Hurricane Sally dumped more than a foot of rain over the U.S. Southeast on Thursday, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power and others with ruined homes. Sally brought torrential rains and flash flooding to Alabama and Georgia as it sped toward the Carolinas. At 5 p.m. CDT (2200 GMT), it was about 70 miles (115 km) northeast of Augusta, Georgia, moving northeast toward the Atlantic Ocean at 24 miles (39 km) per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Trump's son agrees to sit for questioning in New York probe, after the election

President Donald Trump's son Eric is willing to be questioned in connection with a probe by New York's attorney general into whether his father and the Trump Organization overstated the value of assets to obtain loans and tax benefits - if it can wait until after the Nov. 3 election. In a Thursday court filing, Eric Trump's lawyers said his "extreme travel schedule and related unavailability" and "the importance of avoiding any appearance of politicizing the investigatory process" justified the delay. Trump plans panel to promote 'patriotic education' in appeal to conservative base

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he planned to establish a commission to promote "patriotic education" in the United States, taking issue with efforts to highlight the United States' history of slavery and racism. In remarks delivered at the National Archives, which houses the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Declaration of Independence, Trump railed against people who have taken to the streets around the country this year to protest racial injustice. Trump, Biden to campaign in Minnesota as early voting begins

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, will both travel to the key Midwestern state of Minnesota on Friday, as early voting begins there ahead of November's election. Trump, who trails Biden in national polls, is playing offense in Minnesota in a bid to capture the state he narrowly lost to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 while winning neighboring Wisconsin. Trump campaign denies Guardian report the president assaulted a woman in 1997

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Thursday denied a Guardian newspaper report in which a former model accused the New York real estate developer of sexually assaulting and groping her at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in 1997. The Guardian reported that Amy Dorris told the paper in an interview that Trump assaulted her outside a bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament that year. She was 24 at the time, the newspaper said. Factbox: Over 328,000 without power from Hurricane Sally in Alabama, Florida

Over 328,000 homes and businesses were still without power early Friday in Florida and Alabama after Hurricane Sally smashed into the Gulf Coast early Wednesday, according to local utilities. That is down from over 614,000 customers affected by the storm as utilities in Florida, Alabama and Georgia restore power now that Sally's remnants have moved on. Judge blocks 'politically motivated' changes to U.S. Postal Service ahead of election

A federal judge on Thursday blocked controversial changes to the United States postal service, saying they were "a politically motivated attack" that had slowed the nation's mail and likely would slow the delivery of ballots in the upcoming presidential election. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said he was issuing a nationwide injunction sought by 14 states in a case against U.S. President Donald Trump, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and the U.S. Postal Service over July changes to the service. Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign finance-related charges. Prosecutors said they had charged Parnas and an associate, David Correia, with conspiring to defraud investors in an insurance company they operated. Prosecutors said a superseding indictment also includes fresh campaign finance law violations. Firefighter dies in California wildfire: U.S. Forest Service

One firefighter died battling a wildfire in California's San Bernardino National Forest, U.S. Forest Service officials said on Friday. The firefighter, whose name was being withheld until next of kin are notified, died on Thursday while crews were working to contain the El Dorado fire, the Forest Service said. Firefighters make headway in subduing U.S. western wildfires

Crews who struggled just days ago against deadly wildfires raging unchecked across California, Oregon and Washington have now taken the offensive, making substantial progress in subduing the blazes, officials in all three states said on Thursday. Cooler, more favorable weather in the region since last week has enabled ground teams with hand tools and bulldozers to regroup and consolidate their gains while also allowing greater use of water-dropping helicopters and airplane tankers.

