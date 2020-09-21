Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision on Bihar elections soon, says CEC after inaugurating international webinar

Chief Election Commissioner of India and chairperson A-WEB Sunil Arora spoke about the tough predicament faced by Election Management Bodies across the world

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:34 IST
Decision on Bihar elections soon, says CEC after inaugurating international webinar
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Election Commissioner of India and chairperson A-WEB Sunil Arora spoke about the tough predicament faced by Election Management Bodies across the world: Whether and how to hold scheduled elections in a state of public health emergency such as Covid-19. The CEC said the commission would take a decision on Bihar elections within the next two to three days after visiting the state.

Arora said this after inaugurating an international webinar on the theme ''Issues, Challenges and Protocols for Conducting Elections during COVID-19 : Sharing Country Experiences" on completion of one year of Chairmanship of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB). It was hosted by the Election Commission of India on Monday. According to ECI's press note, it was an occasion for democracies world over to come together to share experiences of conducting elections during COVID-19.

"On September 3, 2019, India had taken over as chair of A-WEB for 2019-2021 term during the 4th General Assembly of A-WEB held at Bengaluru. "The contextual framework of every country was different, the extent and trajectory of the disease varied and so did the capacity of each country to respond to the novel corona virus and its catastrophic impact," said Arora.

He mentioned countries such as South Korea, Australia, Malawi, Taiwan, Mongolia and many others who went ahead with scheduled elections even as they put in place the enormous arrangements required to ensure the health and safety of people while conducting election. "Elections in India pose formidable challenges on account of large electorate, geographical and linguistic diversity and differing climatic conditions. Explaining in detail the scale of the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, he mentioned that the total number of electors is 729 million," said Arora.

Explaining the impact of COVID-19 on the election, Arora highlighted how COVID-19 exigencies and social distancing measures necessitated a revisit ofECI's extant instructions. The maximum number of electors at a polling station was reduced from 1500 to 1000, and consequently, the number of polling stations jumped by 40 per cent, from 65,000 to 100,000. These changes have huge logistics and manpower implications.

Arora mentioned the specific and detailed guidelines that have been drawn up on conducting election during the time of COVID-19. He also mentioned the successful conduct of elections to 18 seats of the Rajya Sabha in the month of June 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Noida court rejects interim bail plea of Bike Bot kingpin's brother

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district has rejected the interim bail application of Sachin Bhati, the brother of the Bike Bot scams mastermind Sanjay Bhati, officials said on Monday. There are 57 FIRs registered against Sanj...

TN CM, Dy CM laud India's first women airborne tacticians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of w...

Banksy's fly-tipping version of Monet's garden masterpiece to go on sale

British artist Banksys remix of a masterpiece by Impressionist painter Claude Monet is going up for auction on Oct. 21 and is expected to fetch between 3-5 million pounds 3.8-6.4 million, Sothebys said on Monday.In Show me the Monet from 20...

Belarus opposition appeal to EU fails to unblock sanctions

European Union foreign ministers failed to overcome a diplomatic standoff over Belarus on Monday despite an appeal by the countrys main opposition leader to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the election last month. Belarus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020