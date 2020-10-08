Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate; Still recovering from last storm, Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta and more

For Wednesday night's vice presidential square-off, Pence was charged with trying to steady the ship after a tumultuous week in which the president was hospitalized with the coronavirus and opinion polls showed the Republican Trump's re-election bid against Democrat Joe Biden slipping away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:29 IST
US News Roundup: Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate; Still recovering from last storm, Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta and more
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump's pandemic record in spotlight as Harris, Pence trade blows at VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. The policy-heavy, relatively sedate debate stood in stark contrast to last week's chaotic presidential showdown between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which was marred by Trump's constant interruptions and personal insults from both men.

Rescue network seeks to save, rehab California's fire-stricken wild animals

A 350-pound (159-kg) black bear was released by a veterinary team into the remote woodlands of northern California this week, newly healed from crippling burns it suffered last month in one of the state's devastating summer wildfires. The adult male bruin was the first of several four-legged fire victims admitted for medical treatment and successfully rehabilitated by a wildlife-rescue network launched in September by two of the state's leading veterinarians.

Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a virtual debate, throwing into doubt the second presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15. His words came moments after the commission that oversees the debates said the event would be conducted from remote locations in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

With Trump ailing, a steady Pence tries to keep the campaign afloat

Mike Pence achieved on the debate stage what arguably President Donald Trump did not in a similar showdown last week: He offered a cogent and restrained case for why traditional Republicans and some swing voters should return the Trump-Pence ticket to the White House for four more years. For Wednesday night's vice presidential square-off, Pence was charged with trying to steady the ship after a tumultuous week in which the president was hospitalized with the coronavirus and opinion polls showed the Republican Trump's re-election bid against Democrat Joe Biden slipping away.

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic. Trump is scheduled to appear in his first TV interview since revealing last Friday he had contracted COVID-19. Fox Business Network said the interview would air on Thursday after 8 a.m. (1200 GMT).

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic took center stage at the vice presidential debate, although Mike Pence and Kamala Harris's relatively sedate performance stood in stark contrast to last week's chaotic presidential showdown. -With a Fox Business TV interview scheduled, a quarantined President Trump starts to re-emerge in a bid to reinvigorate his stalled election campaign.

Still recovering from last storm, Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Louisiana on Thursday steeled itself for another in a record-breaking series of violent storms as Hurricane Delta sped across the Gulf of Mexico toward a region still recovering from the last storm. Delta struck Mexico's tourist enclaves on the Yucatan peninsula on Wednesday, shaking residents and leaving behind a mess of overturned trees and shattered glass. It is expected to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday to winds of up to 115 miles per hour (185 kmh) before crashing into Louisiana on Friday.

Trump's COVID-19 case rattles Republican hopes to hold Senate

President Donald Trump's response to his COVID-19 diagnosis, including his shock move to upend talks with Congress on shoring up a pandemic-hit economy, has fellow Republicans fearing they might lose their U.S. Senate majority in next month's election. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and with competitive races for 10 seats, including eight held by Republicans, the party had hoped to focus on confirming Trump's third Supreme Court nominee and cementing a 6-3 conservative court majority that could endure for decades.

AMC to open more cinema theaters in the United States

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the largest theater chain in the United States, said on Thursday it expects to open more locations in Washington state and have more than 520 theaters open in the country by mid-October. "With 14 AMC locations in Washington reopening on October 16, AMC is now set to open more than 50 locations in the first three weekends of October," the company said in statement. (https://bit.ly/2GBO86J)

Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading Trump in Florida; tied in Arizona

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to lead President Donald Trump among likely voters in Florida and the two were locked in a tight race in Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday. The polls showed the former vice president ahead by 4 percentage points in Florida, matching the poll's credibility interval, and up 2 points in Arizona. The two candidates had been effectively tied in Florida and Arizona the prior week.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India says Pak must address core issues in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India on Thursday said Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case relating to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and pressed for an unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered consular access to him as ordered by an inte...

Liverpool signs on goalie Marcelo Pitaluga

Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense. Liverpool FC can confirm the permanent signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense, the Premier League side said in a statement.The 17-ye...

Expanding wearable segment after overwhelming response from Indian market: Honor

Chinese smart devices maker Honor has expanded its wearable devices portfolio in India after receiving an overwhelming response from the market, a top company official said on Thursday. According to the IDC worldwide quarterly wearable d...

Many will die if COVID vaccine is not declared 'global common good': Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday warned that many lives will be lost due to COVID-19 if the coronavirus vaccine is not declared a global common good. He also said the vaccine should not be patented by anyone as it will be difficult...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020