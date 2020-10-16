World News Roundup: Putin proposes Russia, U.S. extend New START arms control treaty for one year; UK PM Johnson says it's time to prepare for no-trade deal Brexit and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Putin proposes Russia, U.S. extend New START arms control treaty for one year

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday that Russia and the United States extend their New START arms control treaty that expires in February for at least a year without imposing any conditions. The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

Migrant evacuation flights resume from Libya, U.N. agency says

United Nations evacuation flights for migrants stuck in Libya have resumed after being suspended because of the global pandemic, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. More than 150 people from Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, including 15 children under 18 years old, flew to Niger later on Thursday where they are now in quarantine, the U.N. High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worse

Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris. The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the enclave in the 1990s, the fighting risks creating a humanitarian disaster, especially if it draws in Russia and Turkey.

Thai police use water cannon on defiant protesters

Thai police used water cannon and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day and in spite of a warning from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Protesters pushed back, some with umbrellas. A few threw plastic bottles at the police in full riot gear.

Factbox: Why are Nigerians protesting against police brutality?

Nigerians protesting police brutality have hit the streets across Africa's most populous nation for more than a week, and the hashtag #EndSARS trended on Twitter even after the police promised to dismantle the controversial unit on Oct. 11. What is SARS, what attempts have been made to address police abuses in Nigeria and what do protesters want? WHAT WAS 'SARS'? Kyrgyzstan ends state of emergency as nationalist consolidates power

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted on Friday to end a state of emergency imposed by its ousted president, as interim Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a Kyrgyz nationalist, took temporary control of the presidency of one of Russia's close allies. Former President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who resigned on Thursday, ordered troops to be deployed in Bishkek last week after days of unrest triggered by an Oct. 4 parliamentary election in which his allies were accused of vote-buying.

UK PM Johnson says it's time to prepare for no-trade deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement. A tumultuous "no deal" finale to the United Kingdom's five-year Brexit crisis would sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU and beyond - just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby

Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not. Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite pleas from her family and human rights supporters, who have decried what they described as inhumane treatment of Nasino and other mothers in Philippine jails.

For Iraq's persecuted Yazidis, the return plan is fraught with risk

The Yazidis of northern Iraq, an ancient religious minority brutally persecuted by Islamic State, want nothing more than peace, security and a better life in their home town of Sinjar - but they want it on their terms. Many there distrust a new security and reconstruction plan unveiled this week by the Baghdad government and Kurdish regional authorities which hailed it as a "historic" agreement.

'Endangered species': Barcelona bar staff protest coronavirus shutdown

Banging pots and pans, some 1,000 hospitality workers rallied in Barcelona's Old City on Friday to protest against a 15-day shutdown of bars and restaurants ordered by the Catalan regional government to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections in Spain. "After all we've had to endure over the past months this really is the final slaughter," said David Polo, one of the protesters who owns a restaurant called Iberia.