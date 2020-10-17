US News Roundup: Why 4,998 died in U.S. jails without getting their day in court; Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in re-election campaign push and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. judge denies request to exempt Catholic churches from New York coronavirus limits

A federal judge on Friday rejected a request from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn to void New York state's limits on religious gatherings in coronavirus hot spots, which the diocese argued had effectively closed its churches. Brooklyn U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by the diocese that would have exempted more than two dozen of its parishes from the state's temporary stringent restrictions.

Special Report: Why 4,998 died in U.S. jails without getting their day in court

Harvey Hill wouldn't leave John Finnegan's front yard. He stood in the pouring rain, laughing at the sky, alarming his former boss' wife. Finnegan dialed 911. "He needs a mental evaluation," the landscaper recalls telling the arriving officer. Instead, Hill was charged with trespassing and jailed on suspicion of a misdemeanor offense that could bring a $500 fine. Former New Jersey Governor Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, having had the coronavirus, said he had been wrong not to wear a mask at a White House event or while preparing Republican President Donald Trump to debate Democratic rival Joe Biden. Christie, hospitalized for a week after testing positive for COVID-19, told ABC television on Friday the virus hit him "like a freight train" after he experienced mild symptoms, and he had been "racked with pain and exhaustion."

U.S. to carry out first federal execution of a woman in seven decades

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it has scheduled the first federal execution of a woman in almost 70 years, setting a Dec. 8 date to put to death Lisa Montgomery, convicted of a 2004 murder. Montgomery, who was found guilty of strangling a pregnant woman in Missouri, will be executed by lethal injection at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana, the department said in a statement.

Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in re-election campaign push

President Donald Trump will take his re-election push to Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday before launching a tour of western states to shore up political support as he trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in national polls. Days after recovering from the coronavirus and just two and a half weeks before the election on Nov. 3, Trump is holding rallies around the country to try to secure the states he won four years ago.

Biden edges Trump in TV ratings for dueling town halls

Former Vice President Joe Biden won a TV ratings battle with President Donald Trump as the two held competing town halls with voters just weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Friday. Biden averaged 15.1 million viewers during Thursday night's 90-minute discussion on Walt Disney Co's ABC broadcast network. Trump pulled in 13.5 million for his 60-minute event across Comcast Corp's broadcaster NBC and the company's MSNBC and CNBC cable channels.

COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, Trump to campaign there

Two weeks ago, Mark Schultz was getting ready to go to work at the tavern he owns in the Wisconsin city of Oshkosh when he started to feel sweaty, achy and chilled. Within days, the 64-year-old was in an intensive care unit at a local hospital fighting for his life.

U.S. Attorney General Barr says expects report on police reforms soon, despite court order

U.S. Attorney General William Barr expressed confidence on Friday that the Trump administration's law enforcement commission will publish its report on police reform soon, even though a federal judge temporarily blocked the work of the commission earlier this month. "The final report has been drafted. I think there are many excellent, constructive ideas," Barr told the Major Cities Chiefs Association in New Orleans in his first public remarks about the commission since its work was halted.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to exclude illegal immigrants from representation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear oral arguments over President Donald Trump's effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate congressional districts to states. The court, likely to soon have a 6-3 conservative majority if the Republican-controlled Senate confirms Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett, will hear the case on Nov. 30.

Republican Senator Perdue mispronounces Kamala Harris' name at Trump rally

Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue appeared to mock Kamala Harris at a rally for President Donald Trump in battleground state Georgia on Friday, where he repeatedly mispronounced the vice presidential nominee's name. Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. Former Vice President Joe Biden named Harris as his running mate in August, making her the first Black woman and first Asian American to join a major party's presidential ticket.