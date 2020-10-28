US News Roundup: Staggering early vote turnout boosts hopes for Biden in Texas; Trump administration sets record low limit for new U.S. refugees and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. COVID-19 cases soar as Pence's staff at White House test positive

A new coronavirus outbreak at the White House involving Vice President Mike Pence's staff comes as the United States reported a near-record number of new cases on Saturday. The United States reported 79,852 new infections on Saturday, close to the previous day's record of 84,244 new cases. Hospitalizations are also rising and have hit a two-month high and deaths are also trending upwards, according to a Reuters tally. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

With six days left in race, Trump heads to Arizona and Biden delivers COVID-19 speech

President Donald Trump will hold two campaign rallies on Wednesday in the battleground state of Arizona, where polls show him narrowly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, as the White House race heads into its final six-day stretch. Biden, who has repeatedly criticized Trump for failing to contain the coronavirus pandemic, will receive a briefing from public health experts and deliver a speech near his home in Delaware on his plans to combat COVID-19 and protect Americans with pre-existing health conditions, his campaign said.

Too hard to vote? Fired-up Black voters are doing it anyway

In the historically black neighborhoods of Waco, Texas, the usual get-out-the-vote activities in this presidential election year were upended by the pandemic. Gone was the all-day party with a DJ and grills full of barbecue at an early voting site at a center that once housed a historically Black college. Organizers toned down the "Souls to the Polls" event that once saw church vans packed with voters and decorated for the occasion. Door-knocking was replaced by 5,000 hangers placed on doorknobs reminding people to vote. A Chicago dad wanted revenge after his son was shot.

An outreach worker talked him down

On a warm evening last spring, Bo Deal got word that a teenager had been shot at a street corner in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. He raced to the scene and quickly pieced together from eyewitnesses what had gone down. A 17-year-old named Javell Gates, he learned, had taken a bullet to the foot while buying a snow cone from a street vender. Deal recognized the teen's name - he was friends with his father, Jervelle Gates.

'Baffled' and 'scared,' U.S. felons face hurdles after regaining right to vote

Nine years after completing a prison sentence for a gang-related shooting, Angel Sanchez cast his first ballot in a U.S. presidential election on Saturday, one of a growing number of Americans with felony convictions who regained the right to vote. But the Miami resident had to overcome a dizzying array of administrative hurdles and he briefly feared he had unknowingly committed a felony by registering to vote without fully paying off court costs associated with his sentence.

New Jersey congressman Van Drew, who ditched Democrats for Trump, battling to keep seat

President Donald Trump said New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew had "guts" when he abandoned the Democratic Party to join the Republicans, while an opponent nicknamed him "Switcheroo Van Drew." Next week, Van Drew will learn what voters in his district think of the move.

Special Report: As jails free thousands amid COVID-19, reform push takes root

The population in America's big jails and state prisons plunged by 170,000 this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters has found in a survey of facilities around the country. All told, localities and states held 11% fewer inmates in their custody. The unprecedented mass release was a crash effort to contain the disease. But it is also providing the United States with an opportunity to experiment with a big idea: unwinding the country's signature practice of mass incarceration.

Trump administration sets record low limit for new U.S. refugees

The Trump administration has slashed the number of refugees it will allow to resettle in the United States in the coming year, capping the number at 15,000, a record low in the history of the country's modern refugee program. President Donald Trump finalized his plan in a memo overnight and said the ceiling for fiscal 2021, which started this month, includes 6,000 unused placements from last year "that might have been used if not for the COVID-19 pandemic."

Special Report: He waited 512 days behind bars for his day in court. It never came

From his jail cell, Chinedu Efoagui sent a plea. "I'm innocent," he wrote his lawyer. "Have all the charges dropped." Born in Nigeria, Efoagui, 38, had been declared a gifted student by the Ministry of Education. He earned a master's degree in computer science and won the visa lottery in 2012, securing a legal path to the United States, where he became a software programmer. "It was a dream come true," said his sister Chioma.

Staggering early vote turnout boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas. Public opinion polls show Biden and Republican President Donald Trump effectively tied in the Lone Star State. They also suggest the former vice president is leading among those helping to set its staggering early vote totals.