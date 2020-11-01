World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Azeri leader says he will fight 'to the end' if Karabakh talks fail

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his troops would "go to the end" should negotiations fail to result in an agreement by ethnic Armenian forces to withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. Aliyev, speaking during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Azeri capital Baku, also said Armenia had "no basis" to request Russian military assistance in the conflict.

Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has promised to work with his rivals after a landslide victory in an election his leading opponent described as a travesty and the United States said was marred by widespread irregularities. The overture comes ahead of demonstrations that opposition has called for on Monday to protest against the poll's results.

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51

A 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a flattened building in western Turkey early on Sunday after being buried under the debris for 33 hours following a powerful earthquake which struck the country's Aegean coast and Greek islands. The death toll from Friday afternoon's quake rose to 51. Turkish authorities have announced 49 deaths in the coastal city of Izmir, while two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos.

Belarus police fire warning shots, detain anti-Lukashenko protesters

Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and started detaining protesters on Sunday as thousands began to march in the capital Minsk to demand veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko leave power, media reports and social media footage showed. Huge demonstrations have flooded the capital every weekend for 12 straight weeks, keeping up pressure on Lukashenko who has hung on despite the crisis and said he has no intention to quit.

Two killed, five wounded in Quebec stabbings: local media

At least two people were killed and five were wounded after being stabbed by a man wearing medieval clothes near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Canada late on Saturday, police and local media reported. Quebec City police said they had arrested a suspect early on Sunday and that initial indications were the person acted for personal reasons rather than having any other motive.

Thousands of Thai royalists put on show of force for king

Thousands of yellow-shirted Thai royalists staged their biggest show of support for the monarchy so far on Sunday in the face of months of protests that have called for royal reforms as well as the removal of the government. "It's time that we come out to protect our beloved monarchy," said Bin Bunleurit, a former film star turned rescue volunteer who had encouraged people to demonstrate at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Lockdown in England could be extended, UK minister warns

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday. After resisting the prospect of a new national lockdown for most of last month, Johnson announced on Saturday that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.

Six in custody over Nice church attack in France

Two more men were arrested in connection with a knife attack that left three dead at a church in Nice, bringing the number of people in custody to six as investigators look at the suspected assailant's last known contacts, a French police source said. The latest arrests took place on Saturday, the source said.

Mexico protesters burn Trump effigy, slam U.S. border policy

Protesters in Mexico burned effigies of Donald Trump and a border patrol agent on the U.S. border on Saturday, condemning President Donald Trump's migration policies and urging Americans to reject him at the ballot box on Tuesday. A few dozen migrant activists marched to the beach fence separating Mexico from the United States at the border city of Tijuana chanting, "Trump, we won't pay for your wall," then set fire to a crude, besuited effigy of the president on a stick.

Cuba has big stake in U.S. election after Trump's trashing of detente

Pensioner Esperanza Chacón, 89, prays every day for Donald Trump to lose the U.S. presidential election. Like many Cubans, her livelihood has been threatened by Trump's tightening of the U.S. trade embargo on the Communist-run island. Chacon's son in Miami sends her the equivalent of $60 to $100 a month, to supplement her state pension worth just $12. But the Trump administration's latest Cuba sanction, unveiled last month, looks set to cut off remittances.