Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cote d’Ivoire: ‘Tone down the hateful rhetoric’, find peaceful solutions – UN rights chief

Continuing violence in the wake of elections in  Cote d’Ivoire’s presidential elections held on 31 October, prompted the UN human rights chief on Monday to call for a peaceful solution, saying it was in “nobody’s interests to fuel the threat of increasing political instability”.

UN News | Updated: 10-11-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 02:50 IST
Cote d’Ivoire: ‘Tone down the hateful rhetoric’, find peaceful solutions – UN rights chief

“Tone down the hateful rhetoric and work to find common solutions, with full respect for the rule of law and human rights, through an inclusive, meaningful dialogue”, High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged all sides.
Erupting violence

Against the backdrop of violent provocations that followed the disputed 2011 election, Secretary-General António Guterres had appealed to all Ivorians on the eve of this year’s vote, to conduct themselves “in a peaceful manner”.

The election had been laden with tension, according to news reports, when the 78-year-old incumbent, Alassane Ouattara, decided to run for a third term, after he had gone on record as saying that he would step down after two.

When the sitting President was announced the winner, violent clashes erupted that left at least a dozen people dead and many others injured, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

Downward spiral

Election-related tensions, as well as intercommunal violence in some localities, have currently forced more than 6,000 Ivorians to flee the country into neighbouring States, according to the UN refugee agency, and the numbers continue to rise.

Ms. Bachelet expressed serious concerns over the arrests of several opposition leaders – at least eight of whom reportedly remain in detention – and the deployment of security forces at the homes of others.

Worrying reports

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also announced that it had opened judicial investigations into allegations against some opposition members, including terrorism-related charges.

Moreover, there have been worrying reports that unidentified individuals had fired shots at the homes of some opposition figures.

Additionally, there are reports that some Government officials’ convoys were attacked by unidentified armed men in the country’s central region, between Bouake and Beoumi, and in Toumodi, which had resulted in casualties, including one death.

“I urge political leaders from all sides to work together to calm the tensions through dialogue – not heavy-handed security responses and arrests”, implored the High Commissioner, calling also for the right to freedom of peaceful assembly to be protected.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Cantlay at top of his game as he heads into Masters

Nineteen months since he put the golf world on notice with a near-record third-round performance, American Patrick Cantlay is ready to make his presence felt at Augusta. Languishing near the back of the pack at two-over par through two roun...

Golf-Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Former champion Sergio Garcia pulled out of this weeks Masters tournament on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.Garcia said he began experiencing a sore throat and a cough on Saturday while he was driving back from the Houston Open,...

GRAPHIC-Tracking the vaccine race

The race to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus is entering a critical stretch, with several candidates that were first out of the gate beginning to release late-stage trial data. Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said on Mon...

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show from vote boycotted by opposition

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020