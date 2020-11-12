World News Roundup: EU executive launches action to protect, support LGBTIQ people; Pope offers Rome's homeless free Covid-19 tests at Vatican and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'The monarchy is god': A Thai royalist in a divided kingdom

The words the Thai king spoke to Thitiwat Tanagaroon have been tattooed on his arm: "very brave, very good, thank you". The 50-year-old restaurant manager never imagined he would win praise from King Maha Vajiralongkorn when he brandished a royal portrait at an anti-government protest last month. Nor had he expected online attacks and calls for him to be fired from his job.

EU executive launches action to protect, support LGBTIQ people

The European Commission launched on Thursday a strategy for the equality of lesbian, gay, bisexual, bisexual, transgender, intersex or questioning (LGBTIQ) people in the 27-nation European Union as some countries step up anti-LGBT rhetoric. The Commission proposed tackling discrimination against LGBT people, in particular when it comes to employment and ensuring their safety, also from online hate speech by including homophobic hate crime and hate speech in a list of Eurocrimes.

Pope offers Rome's homeless free Covid-19 tests at Vatican

Pope Francis is offering free coronavirus tests for Rome's poor and homeless as part of the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor activities, the Vatican said on Thursday. The swabs are being offered at a clinic off St. Peter's Square that the pope set up several years ago to provide basic medical care to destitute people, some of whom live on the streets in the neighbourhood around the Vatican.

Ethiopia claims victory in west Tigray, suffering worsens

Ethiopia's military has defeated local forces in the west of Tigray state, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, accusing his foes of atrocities during a week of fighting that threatens to destabilise the Horn of Africa. Air strikes and ground combat have killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, stirred Ethiopia's ethnic divisions and raised questions over the credentials of Abiy, Africa's youngest leader who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

Biden reassures U.S. allies in calls with leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia

In their first calls with Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia on Thursday reaffirmed plans to form close ties with the president-elect to tackle issues including climate change and regional security. The three key Asian allies - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - join other global leaders in recognizing the Democratic challenger's Nov. 3 victory over incumbent Donald Trump, who has so far refused to concede.

Irish PM says on Brexit: Biden wants a deal so Johnson should knuckle down

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wanted Britain to reach a Brexit trade deal with the European Union, so Prime Minister Boris Johnson should knuckle down. Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election has changed the international context of Brexit: U.S. President Donald Trump backed Britain's decision to leave the EU, while Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama, who advised against it.

Nowhere to go: Displaced Iraqis desperate as camps close

Iraq has started closing camps housing tens of thousands of people, including many who fled their homes during the final battle against Islamic State, but aid groups warn this could create a second wave of displacement with dire consequences. Among those having to leave are 50-year-old Umm Ahmed and her two sons, who have lived at the Hammam al-Alil camp since 2017 when their house in Mosul was destroyed in an air strike by the U.S.-led coalition as it battled to retake the city from Islamic State.

Hundreds of disillusioned doctors leave Lebanon, in blow to healthcare

Fouad Boulos returned to Beirut in 2007 from the United States having trained there in pathology and laboratory medicine. He was so confident that Lebanon was the right place to be that he gave up his American residence green card. Fourteen years later he is leaving his homeland with his wife and five children and returning to the United States to try his luck starting from scratch.

Hong Kong opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kong's opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city. The withdrawal of the opposition from the city legislature will mean an end for what has been one of the few forums for dissent after Beijing's imposition of national security legislation in June and coronavirus restrictions ended pro-democracy protests that began last year.

Spanish mountaineer, 81, trains for Himalayas in tribute to victims of COVID-19

At 81 years old Spanish mountaineer Carlos Soria is training to tackle one of the world's highest peaks, a challenge he will dedicate to elderly victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. "To all those who have disappeared because of this terrible pandemic, this terrible crisis, I want as an elderly person to dedicate it to them," Soria said outside his home in the Sierra Guadarrama mountains, north of Madrid.