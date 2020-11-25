Deeply saddened to hear about passing away of Ahmed Patel: Venkaiah Naidu AHMED PATEL-VP New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condo'
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, saying he was an able parliamentarian and maintained cordial relations with leaders across political spectrum Patel, 71, died early Wednesday morning. He was an able parliamentarian and always maintained cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:15 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, saying he was an able parliamentarian and maintained cordial relations with leaders across political spectrum
Patel, 71, died early Wednesday morning. He had been critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Congress leader had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications
"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel. He was an able parliamentarian and always maintained cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. Naidu, who is also Rajya Sabha chairperson, extended condolences to the bereaved family members.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmed Patel
- Naidu
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Gurugram
- Rajya Sabha
- Ahmed
ALSO READ
Naidu calls for making water conservation a way of life
Water Awards Ceremony: VP Naidu calls for ‘Jan Andolan’ on water conservation
VP Naidu lauds Jal Shakti Ministry for contribution to cause of water conservation
VP Naidu urges people to go 'local for Diwali'
Vice President Naidu greets people on eve of Diwali