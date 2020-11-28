Left Menu
K'taka Cong seeks probe into suicide attempt by CM's political secy

Congress state President D K Shivakumar alleged that some video which is 'personal' in nature might have led to the suicide attempt by Santosh as he was said to be upset about it. He also accused an MLC and a Minister of even 'blackmailing' the CM, without naming anyone.

The Congress in Karnataka on Saturday demanded an investigation into the alleged suicide attempt by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary N R Santosh, to enable the truth to come out, claiming that some confidential matters are linked to it. Congress state President D K Shivakumar alleged that some video which is 'personal' in nature might have led to the suicide attempt by Santosh as he was said to be upset about it.

He also accused an MLC and a Minister of even 'blackmailing' the CM, without naming anyone. However, Ministers R Ashoka and K S Eshwarappa have rubbished Shivakumar's statement as 'misleading, imaginary and baseless.' "I was aware of certain things, a video was given to a MLC and a Minister, who gave it to Delhi leaders.... I got to know of things two to three months ago...

As the video which is said to be personal in nature was given to national (BJP) leaders in Delhi a couple of days ago by that MLC and Minister, he (Santosh) was said to be upset. I'm not sure how true it is," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters in Karwar, he merely said there has to be an inquiry into it, but it would be meaningless if any agency under this government investigates it. "Some confidential matters are involved, there was blackmailing, the Chief Minister and others were blackmailed by that MLC and Minister, this is what I was told by many people over the phone.

I don't know how far this is true," he added. Santosh, who was hospitalised last night following alleged suicide attempt, is currently stable.

He had attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Reacting to Shivakumar's statement, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state Congress president keeps making such false allegations and these days he is making more and more such imaginary statements.

Alleging that KPCC President's statements were aimed at misleading the people and it was bad politics, Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa asked Shivakumar to make the video public and reveal the names of MLC and the Minister. "Congress has lost track, they don't know what to do, they are losing elections, there is groupism in the party, unaware of how to live politically they are creating such things... completely baseless statements.

If he knew things earlier why didn't he (Shivakumar) act? Was he waiting for death?" he asked..

