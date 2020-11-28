Following is a summary of current world news briefs. England's hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tier system, minister says

Hospitals in England risk being overwhelmed if lawmakers do not support the government's new plan for restrictions, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Saturday. More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be forced to live under the toughest category of COVID-19 restrictions when a national lockdown ends on Dec. 2. Lawmakers are due to vote on the restrictions the day before. German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021

Germany's partial lockdown measures could be extended until early Spring if infections are not brought under control, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday. Altmaier told Die Welt it was not possible to give the all-clear while there were incidences of more than 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in large parts of Germany. Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over: PM

Malaysia will hold a general election when the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday, shortly after he averted a showdown by winning parliamentary support for his administration's budget. Parliament passed the largest-ever budget by a voice vote on Thursday despite weeks of threats by the opposition and some of Muhyiddin's allies to derail the government's 2021 spending plan, which could have triggered a crisis. Thousands of protesting Indian farmers and police face-off at New Delhi border

India deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary forces at a New Delhi border on Saturday as thousands of farmers from neighbouring states blocked major roads into the capital, in protest against recent agricultural deregulation. A day after clashes ended with an agreement that the farmers could demonstrate in the capital, tensions rose again in the protests over laws that farmers fear could rob them of minimum guaranteed prices for their produce. Thai protesters move to Bangkok suburbs

Thai anti-government protesters demonstrated in Bangkok’s outskirts on Saturday with a duck parade and speeches demanding the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution and reforms to the monarchy. Protests have been stepped up this week despite threats by Prayuth, a former junta ruler, to use all available laws against protesters who break them and charges of insulting the monarchy against several protest leaders. Iran health ministry reports slowing of virus infections

Iran's Health Ministry on Saturday reported a slowdown in coronavirus infections, saying that 89 of 160 cities were out of the designated high risk category. "I thank our dear people for taking the appropriate precautions and tolerating the restrictions," deputy health minister Alireza Raisi said on state TV, adding that public adherence was 90 percent. Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down

Face-to-face negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a trade deal restarted on Saturday, in a last-ditch attempt to find agreement with just five weeks to go before their current relationship ends. EU negotiator Michel Barnier arrived for talks in London on Saturday morning. He said on Friday night that he was "very happy" to be back in the city and would keep working with "patience and determination". Iran's leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist's killing

Iran's supreme leader promised on Saturday to retaliate for the killing of the Islamic Republic's top nuclear scientist, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged to continue the work of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Western and Israeli governments believe was the architect of a secret Iranian programme to make weapons. Pandemic hospital duty tests Swiss civil defense

Sent by the government to support the hard-pressed Swiss healthcare system, members of the civil defense corps are on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, helping out in emergency rooms and handling bodies. Civil defense workers are part of the Swiss system of compulsory national service for all able-bodied men. Ethiopian forces begin offensive on Tigray capital, say a diplomat and Tigrayan forces leader

Ethiopian government forces began an offensive to capture the regional capital Mekelle in the rebellious northern Tigray region on Saturday, said a diplomat in direct contact with residents, and the leader of Tigrayan forces. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters in a text message Mekelle was under "heavy bombardment". The Ethiopian military is using artillery in the assault, he said in a subsequent text message.