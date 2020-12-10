World News Roundup: 270 million people face starvation, says WFP as it receives Nobel Peace Prize; EU unveils back-up plans to avoid 'no-deal' Brexit chaos

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

270 million people face starvation, says WFP as it receives Nobel Peace Prize

Some 270 million people worldwide - equivalent to the combined populations of Germany, Britain, France and Italy - stand on the brink of starvation, the head of the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Thursday upon receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. The WFP, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, was announced winner of the award for 2020 in October.

EU unveils back-up plans to avoid 'no-deal' Brexit chaos

The European Union's executive on Thursday laid out contingency plans for a 'no-deal' Brexit at the end of the year to limit disruption to air traffic, and road and rail travel after talks between British and EU leaders failed to break an impasse. The European Commission also proposed that Britain and the EU continue to offer reciprocal access to their fishing waters for up to a year, potentially easing tension around one of the most emotive sticking points in the trade negotiations.

EU to approve sanctions over Turkish gas drilling - draft statement

European Union leaders are set to agree sanctions on Turkish individuals on Thursday over a energy exploration dispute with Greece and Cyprus, but will postpone any harsher steps until March, according to a new draft summit statement. Shying away from a threat made in October to consider wider economic measures, EU leaders will agree to punish individuals accused of planning or taking part in what the bloc says is unauthorised drilling off Cyprus.

Lebanese judge charges PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast - sources

Lebanon's investigating judge charged caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast that killed 200 people and ravaged the capital in August, a judicial source and an official source said on Thursday. The others are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former public works ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos, the sources said.

China revokes visa exemptions for U.S. diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Beijing will also implement reciprocal sanctions against some U.S. officials, members of Congress, personnel at non-governmental organisations, and their family members, over their "vile" behaviour on Hong Kong, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference.

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found to be responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The proposed resolution was introduced on Wednesday by Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat, and Senator Jim Risch, a Republican.

Not without India: World's pharmacy gears up for vaccine race India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, is getting set for the massive global blitz to contain the coronavirus pandemic with its pharmaceutical industry and partners freeing up capacity and accelerating investments even without firm purchase orders. India manufactures more than 60% of all vaccines sold across the globe, and while its $40 billion pharmaceutical sector is not yet involved in the production of the expensive Pfizer Inc and Moderna shots, the nation will play a pivotal role in immunizing much of the world.

Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents Moderna Inc said on Thursday it had dosed the first participant in a mid-to-late stage study testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18. The study is being conducted in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Migrant caravan sets off to U.S. from Honduras, risking new tensions A few hundred Hondurans formed a caravan bound for the United States on Wednesday after hurricanes battered the country, posing a fresh challenge to efforts to stem illegal immigration from Central America on the cusp of a new U.S. administration. Mostly younger migrants with backpacks and some women carrying children left the northern city of San Pedro Sula on foot for the Guatemalan border after calls went out on social media to organize a caravan to the United States.

Argentina abortion bill heads to Congress vote as protests build A bill to legalize abortion in Argentina, which is being pushed by center-left President Alberto Fernandez, is set to be debated in the lower house of Congress on Thursday amid widespread protests for and against the law. The legislation, which would provide for the legal termination of pregnancy up until the 14th week, could set the tone elsewhere in predominantly Roman Catholic Latin America, with a number of countries seeing drives to give women greater reproductive rights.