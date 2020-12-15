Following is a summary of current world news briefs. ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor believes there is "reasonable basis" to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutor's office on Monday. United Nations investigators in September determined that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government has committed systematic human rights violations, including killings and torture, amounting to crimes against humanity. Moroccan authorities prevent protest against Israel ties in Rabat

Moroccan authorities on Monday prevented a protest in the capital Rabat against the kingdom's move to normalise ties with Israel following a deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. A heavy police presence backed by water cannons and anti-riot forces deployed in the main avenue leading to Parliament square, where a group of pro-Palestinian rights organisations had planned the sit-in. Suspected Russian hackers breached U.S. Department of Homeland Security - sources

A team of sophisticated hackers believed to be working for the Russian government won access to internal communications at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to people familiar with the matter. The breach was part of the campaign reported Sunday that penetrated the U.S. departments of Treasury and Commerce. Macron offers referendum on adding climate goal to constitution

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday promised to hold a referendum on revising the constitution to include references to the environment and fighting climate change. Macron has been under fire from left-wing factions of his centrist party for failing to do enough to combat global warming despite pledges to spend billions of euros to speed up moves to a greener economy. In Latin America, a Biden White House faces a rising China

Donald Trump was clear with Latin America during his four-year administration: don't do business with China. The message failed to hit home. As President-elect Joe Biden readies to enter the White House on Jan. 20, Beijing has tightened its grip over vast swathes of the resource-rich region once seen as the United States' political backyard. Pro-Sisi party wins majority in Egypt's parliamentary polls

Egypt's Mostaqbal Watn (Nation's Future) Party, which strongly backs President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, secured nearly 55% of the contested seats in a parliamentary election spread over several weeks, official results showed on Monday. The results confirm the party's position as a dominant force after it won nearly 75% of contested seats for Egypt's newly recreated Senate in August. Russia trials COVID-19 vaccine for domestic animals, including mink

Russia is close to completing clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for domestic animals and mink and expects to begin the regulatory approval process in February, according to Russia's agricultural safety watchdog. The Federal Centre for Animal Health began developing the vaccine in spring after the authorities established the virus could be passed from humans onto some domestic animals. U.S. sanctions NATO ally Turkey over purchase of Russian defense system

The United States imposed long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey on Monday over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, further complicating already strained ties between the two NATO allies. Turkey condemned the sanctions as a "grave mistake" and urged Washington to revise its "unjust decision." It said sanctions would inevitably harm mutual relations and threatened unspecified retaliatory steps. U.N. chief proposes new envoys to mediate Libya, Mideast

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed new envoys to mediate conflicts in Libya and the Middle East, who could be given the greenlight by the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday after months of delay, diplomats said. Guterres put forward his current Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov to become his Libya special envoy - replacing Ghassan Salame who stepped down in March due to stress - and named veteran Norwegian diplomat Tor Wennesland to succeed Mladenov as the U.N. mediator between Israel and the Palestinians. Brazil cops nabbed after images capture arrest of two men later found dead

Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. The two men later turned up dead. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids.