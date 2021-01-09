NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 10:09 IST
National news schedule for Saturday, January 9NATIONAL * PM, President, External Affairs Minister, Health Minister and Foreign Secretary, among others at day-long Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event * Virus and vaccine updates * Political briefingsNCR * Farmers' protest developments * Congress' press conference * Coronavirus updatesNORTH •Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar to address ‘Kisan panchayat’ in Karnal •Jaipur: RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal’s press conference on farmers’ protest •Bird flu updatesWEST •Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in Panaji, Goa •Follow up of Bhandara hospital fireEAST •BJP president J P Nadda’s programme in West Bengal’s Bardwan district •Political developments in West BengalSOUTH •Coronavirus updates •Tamil Nadu: AIADMK General Council •Puducherry: Continuing agitation against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi •Union minister Harsh Vardhan to dedicate coastal research vessel at Chennai Port Trust.
