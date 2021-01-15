Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian Authority sets dates for legislative and presidential elections

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:58 IST
Palestinian Authority sets dates for legislative and presidential elections

The Palestinian Authority on Friday announced it will hold its first national elections in more than a decade, in the latest of many attempts to end years of infighting between President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement and his Islamist rival Hamas.

Palestinians' last parliamentary ballot in 2006 resulted in a surprise win by Hamas, widening an internal political rift that led to the group's seizure of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and contributed to a long delay in setting further elections. The PA, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, will hold legislative elections on May 22 and a presidential vote on June 31, a decree from Abbas's office said.

"The President instructed the election committee and all state apparatuses of the state to launch a democratic election process in all cities of the homeland," the decree said, referring to the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Child labour ‘robs children of their future’, scourge must end urges UN

There is no place for child labour in society, said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization ILO. It robs children of their future and keeps families in poverty.Breaking down the stats 152 million children are ...

EU looks at vaccine certificates to help summer tourism

The European Union is looking at a common vaccine certificate to help get travelers to their vacation destinations and prevent tourism from suffering another disastrous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.European Commission President Ursu...

Uber looks to spin off Postmates' robotics division - TechCrunch

Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies Inc is looking to spin off the robotics unit of Postmates, a food delivery startup it acquired last year, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.Postmates X will be spun...

Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,026 after 16 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,026 after 16 more succumbed to the virus onFriday, the health department said in a bulletin.The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,64,098 with 623 freshcases, it said.The discharge rate improved to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021