World News Roundup: 'Brexit carnage': shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos; Sulawesi quake death toll at 84 as Indonesia battles series of disasters and more

'Brexit carnage': shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that they say has stopped them exporting to the European Union. Many fishermen have been unable to export to the EU since catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations were introduced at the start of this year, delaying their deliveries and prompting European buyers to reject them.

Sulawesi quake death toll at 84 as Indonesia battles series of disasters

A powerful earthquake that struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island last week has killed at least 84 people and displaced more than 30,000, according to search and rescue agency (Basarnas) data on Monday. The 6.2-magnitude quake, one of a string of disasters to hit Indonesia in recent weeks, struck West Sulawesi early Friday morning, sending thousands fleeing from their beds.

Trump baby blimp lands at London museum

A blimp depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as a snarling, nappy-wearing orange baby has found a home in one of London's most popular museums. The helium-filled balloon, originally paid for through crowdfunding, first took to the skies over London during protests against Trump's visit in 2018 and has flown in other locations including France, Argentina, Ireland and Denmark.

As bodies pile up, Germany's eastern COVID hot spots struggle for answers

For some in Meissen the caskets piling up in the eastern German city's sole crematorium are a tragic reminder of what happens when the coronavirus is not taken seriously. For others it is simply nature's way. Meissen, along with other places across old East Germany that are generally poorer, older and more supportive of a far-right opposed to lockdown, are the worst hit by the pandemic in the country, complicating Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to bring it under control.

Saudis vowed to stop executing minors; some death sentences remain, rights groups say

Five people who committed crimes in Saudi Arabia as minors have yet to have their death sentences revoked, according to two rights groups, nine months after the kingdom's Human Rights Commission (HRC) announced an end to capital punishment for juvenile offenders. The state-backed HRC in April cited a March royal decree by King Salman stipulating that individuals sentenced to death for crimes committed while minors will no longer face execution and would instead serve prison terms of up to 10 years in juvenile detention centers. New CDU leader lags Bavarian premier in race to succeed Merkel

Armin Laschet, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democrats, has yet to convince voters he would be a better choice than Bavarian premier Markus Soeder to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after elections in September, a poll showed on Monday. Centrist Laschet positioned himself on Saturday as the man to heal divisions among Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) after party delegates chose him to lead the party, putting him in pole position to succeed her as chancellor. Russian prosecutors want Kremlin foe Navalny jailed for 30 days, Moscow tells West to butt out

State prosecutors in Russia asked a judge on Monday to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days, after he was detained the previous evening at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer. The United Nations and Western nations told Russia to immediately free the opposition politician and some countries called for new sanctions. Moscow told them to mind their own business. Young, female and fighting corruption, a Somali lawmaker defends her seat

Amina Mohamed Abdi was just 24 when she first stood for Somalia's parliament in 2012, defeating two other candidates to win a seat reserved for women and defying elders from her Hawiye clan, some of whom denounced her as immodest. "I was asked 'you want to be a prostitute? How can a woman represent a clan?'" she told Reuters. "I insisted and said a clan is not composed only of men." 'We're starving': U.S.-bound migrant caravan hunkers down after Guatemala crackdown

Hundreds of Honduran migrants huddled overnight on a highway in eastern Guatemala after domestic security forces used sticks and tear gas to halt the passage of a U.S.-bound caravan just days before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office. As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, have entered Guatemala since Friday, authorities say, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November. Samsung's Lee receives 30-month prison term in bribery trial

A South Korean court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to two and a half years in prison on Monday, which could delay the group's ownership restructuring following the death of Lee's father in October. The ruling also cements a major shift in South Korea's view on wrongdoings committed by the owners of the country's powerful conglomerates, or chaebol, which led the country's economic rise after the Korean War on the back of what has been criticised as cozy relations with politicians.

