Our colonial rulers had the policy of divide and rule. Congress has a policy of divide, lie and rule. Sometimes their leaders put region against region, community against community: Modi in public meeting in Puducherry.PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:58 IST
