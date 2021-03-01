PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

''Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,'' he tweeted. ''I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!'' Modi said.

