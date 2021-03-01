PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19, he tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 07:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 07:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.
''Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,'' he tweeted. ''I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!'' Modi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- AIIMS
- Modi
- India
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi hands over to Army indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai.
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to 2019 Pulwama martyrs; says we are proud of our security forces.
PM Narendra Modi says infra projects inaugurated in Tamil Nadu on Sunday are symbols of innovation and indigenous development.
PM Narendra Modi looted public money during COVID-19 pandemic and waived loans of his two friends: Rahul Gandhi at Assam rally.
BJP, RSS trying to divide Assam; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah won't be affected by it but Assam and rest of India will be affected: Rahul Gandhi at Sivasagar rally.