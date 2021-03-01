Left Menu

Kerala CM slams opposition for attempts to discredit Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit out at the opposition in the state and alleged that it was trying to discredit the Kerala infrastructure investment fund board (KIIFB).

01-03-2021
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit out at the opposition in the state and alleged that it was trying to discredit the Kerala infrastructure investment fund board (KIIFB). "The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government brought basic infrastructure development fund in the state through the KIIFB. The previous (Congress) government did not understand the need for basic infrastructure. It was pathetic earlier. The LDF has given it importance and the KIIFB was started for this," the Chief Minister said.

He further said that Kerala had the lowest unemployment rate among all Indian states and the GDP growth was more than the national average. "After the LDF came to power, 6.80 lakh students joined government-aided schools and got access to world-class facilities. Students from any village in the state are getting international standard education. The result of this will reflect in the coming generations," he added.

Vijayan also said that higher education in the state had seen a huge change through the introduction of new courses under the KIIFB, and institutions in the state would become an international hub for students. He further said that an online portal had been started to register the names of educated unemployed people, especially women who had quit their jobs after marriage.

"Within a few days of launching the portal, over 50,000 people registered. The Government is in touch with companies across the world. 1,57,911 people were appointed to the Public Service Commission in the last five years. Along with this, the government aims to give digital skills training to 50 lakh people in light of the new work from home culture," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

