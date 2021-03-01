WB polls: Tejashwi Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee today
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee here on Monday to deliberate on the state assembly elections.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:27 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee here on Monday to deliberate on the state assembly elections. Also, the Chief Minister is scheduled to chair election committee's meeting today at her residence in Kalighat.
Yadav had also escaped the brigade meeting called by the left, Congress and ISF in Kolkata on Sunday. West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray. While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched the alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement.
With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress fights polls to help BJP win, alleges Manish Sisodia
Congress will never implement CAA if voted to power in Assam: Rahul
We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border: Congress leader Antony.
Congress united people of Assam; earlier there was no surety whether one would return home from public meetings due to violence: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Sivasagar. PTI TR ASK ACD ACD
Disengagement at Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and buffer zone creation is a surrender: Congress leader A K Antony alleges.