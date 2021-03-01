Left Menu

WB polls: Tejashwi Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee here on Monday to deliberate on the state assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:27 IST
WB polls: Tejashwi Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee today
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee here on Monday to deliberate on the state assembly elections. Also, the Chief Minister is scheduled to chair election committee's meeting today at her residence in Kalighat.

Yadav had also escaped the brigade meeting called by the left, Congress and ISF in Kolkata on Sunday. West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray. While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched the alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-No fans at New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

The last three matches of New Zealands Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Monday.NZC moved...

Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

Kerala Travel Mart KTM, billed as the countrys biggest tourism meet, has got off to a start with state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event with a call to highlight domestic tourism better collaboration among states and greate...

Pak Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: top court

Pakistans top court on Monday ruled that the Senate elections on Wednesday would be held through a secret ballot, amid a raging controversy among the government and Opposition parties about allowing an open vote to avoid corruption.The five...

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Monday said all their operations are functioning in a normal manner after HDFC Securities flagged that confirmations were not received for orders placed in the NSE cash segment due to a technical glitc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021