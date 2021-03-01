Rahul Gandhi extends birthday wishes to MK Stalin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin. "A very happy birthday to DMK President Shri MK Stalin. Wishing you good health and much happiness," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Stalin on his birthday paid floral tribute to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's at his memorial in Chennai. He also paid tribute to the party founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CN Annadurai at Anna Memorial.

MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submitted a formal letter to the party's election committee expressing his willingness to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Stalin has joined hands with the Congress, Left parties, Vaiko's MDMK . This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

