JDU workers celebrate Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 70th birthday as 'Vikas Diwas'
Janata Dal (United) workers on Monday are celebrating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 70th birthday as 'Vikas Diwas' across state.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:30 IST
Janata Dal (United) workers on Monday are celebrating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 70th birthday as 'Vikas Diwas' across state. Workers also offered prayers at Mahavir Temple near Station Golambar in Patna.
The party workers also distributed laddus (sweets), notebooks, pencils and milk among the poor in Patna. According to the sources, Nitish Kumar may take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on his birthday at 1 pm.
They will also cut a 70-pound cake at the party's headquarters in the state capital here and will also offer milk at his picture. Besides this, all party workers will gather at their respective polling booths to celebrate the leader's birthday. (ANI)
