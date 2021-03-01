Left Menu

Cong MLAs take out bicycle rally to Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:37 IST
Cong MLAs take out bicycle rally to Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan

Maharashtra Congress leaders led by state party chief Nana Patole took out a bicycle rally to the Vidhan Bhavan here on Monday to protest against the rise in fuel prices.

Maharashtra ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Aslam Shaikh and Yashomati Thakur and Mumbai Congress chief Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap were among the leaders who took part in the rally ahead of commencement of the state Legislature's budget session on Monday.

Talking to reporters near Mahatma Gandhi's statue located close to Mantralaya (state secretariat), from where the rally began, Patole accused the Centre of mocking people and committing the ''sin'' of snatching food from the mouth of the common man with the rise in fuel prices.

''The state government has made life of the common man difficult due to the rise in petrol price...the Centre is mocking the people,'' Patole alleged.

Hence, as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike, the Congress leaders reachedthe Vidhan Bhavan on bicycles, he said.

Patole also condemned Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's reported statement that fuel prices will go down once the winter ends, accusing him of mocking the people.

The state Congress chief also said there is anger among people over the rise in prices.

Meanwhile, MLAs of the BJP and Congress were seen engaged in a slogan war outside the Vidhan Bhavan.

Legislators of the ruling Congress in Maharashtra termed the Centre as ''plunderer'' over price rise, while MLAs of the opposition BJP targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on various issues related to the state.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian PM says cabinet minister accused of rape "vigorously" denies allegation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday an unidentified cabinet minister accused of rape has vigorously rejected the allegation during talks with him.Several opposition lawmakers said late last week they received a letter de...

Cricket-No fans at New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

The last three matches of New Zealands Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Monday.NZC moved...

Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

Kerala Travel Mart KTM, billed as the countrys biggest tourism meet, has got off to a start with state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event with a call to highlight domestic tourism better collaboration among states and greate...

Pak Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: top court

Pakistans top court on Monday ruled that the Senate elections on Wednesday would be held through a secret ballot, amid a raging controversy among the government and Opposition parties about allowing an open vote to avoid corruption.The five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021