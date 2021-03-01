Left Menu

CM Palaniswami doesn't represent State, he represents what Centre wants him to do: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took aim at Chief Minister and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, saying Palaniswami has been acting on the directions of the Centre and dosen't represent the state.

ANI | Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:54 IST
CM Palaniswami doesn't represent State, he represents what Centre wants him to do: Rahul Gandhi
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI):Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took aim at Chief Minister and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, saying Palaniswami has been acting on the directions of the Centre and dosen't represent the state. "He (CM) must not let Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) insult Tamil culture. Modi says '1 nation, 1 culture, 1 history'. Is Tamil not an Indian language? Is Tamil history not Indian or is Tamil culture not Indian? As an Indian, it's my duty to protect Tamil culture, said Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

"Government in Delhi doesn't respect Tamil culture. They have a Chief Minister who does everything they say. CM (E.K. Palaniswami) doesn't represent State, he represents what Modi wants him to do. A person who bows before only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't represent Tamil Nadu," said Rahul Gandhi at a roadshow in Kanyakumari, during a roadshow in Kanyakumari as a part of his campaign for the April 6 assembly elections. Earlier, the Congress leader recalled former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kumaraswami Kamaraj for his leadership quality and said that when it came to implementing the mid-day meal in the state, the leader did not care about the economists' opinion that it would be a bad idea he only listened to the people and introduced the scheme.

Cornering the Central government, the Wayanad MP alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government does not respect the people of Tamil Nadu, their culture and language. He further said the Congress party looks forward to a government in Tamil Nadu that looks after the interest of farmers, small businesses and labourers.

On Saturday, Gandhi had slammed the Union Government, stating that the Centre thinks they can control the people of Tamil Nadu. He even targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and alleged that he is a corrupt leader. Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-No fans at New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

The last three matches of New Zealands Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Monday.NZC moved...

Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

Kerala Travel Mart KTM, billed as the countrys biggest tourism meet, has got off to a start with state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event with a call to highlight domestic tourism better collaboration among states and greate...

Pak Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: top court

Pakistans top court on Monday ruled that the Senate elections on Wednesday would be held through a secret ballot, amid a raging controversy among the government and Opposition parties about allowing an open vote to avoid corruption.The five...

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Monday said all their operations are functioning in a normal manner after HDFC Securities flagged that confirmations were not received for orders placed in the NSE cash segment due to a technical glitc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021