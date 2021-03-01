PM Modi wishes Nitish Kumar on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday and praised him for undertaking numerous measures for the development of the state.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday and praised him for undertaking numerous measures for the development of the state. "Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji on his birthday. Under his leadership, the NDA Government in Bihar is undertaking numerous measures for developing the state. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.
Janata Dal (United) workers are celebrating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 70th birthday as 'Vikas Diwas' across the state. According to the sources, Nitish Kumar may take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on his birthday at 1 pm.
The party workers also distributed laddus (sweets), notebooks, pencils and milk among the poor in Patna. (ANI)
