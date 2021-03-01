Left Menu

Senior Cong leader acting as stooge of TMC, BJP, claims ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui

A day after issuing a veiled threat to the Congress, ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui on Monday said a senior leader of that party is in touch with both the ruling TMC and the BJP, and might switch over to one of the camps depending on results of the assembly polls.The grand opposition alliance in West Bengal ran into choppy waters on Sunday when Siddiqui cautioned the Congress over the ongoing seat-sharing talks, asking it to arrive at a decision soon.Yesterday, if my words have hurt Adhir Chowdhury state Congress president, then I apologise.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:14 IST
Senior Cong leader acting as stooge of TMC, BJP, claims ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui

A day after issuing a veiled threat to the Congress, ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui on Monday said a senior leader of that party is in touch with both the ruling TMC and the BJP, and might switch over to one of the camps depending on results of the assembly polls.

The grand opposition alliance in West Bengal ran into choppy waters on Sunday when Siddiqui cautioned the Congress over the ongoing seat-sharing talks, asking it to arrive at a decision soon.

''Yesterday, if my words have hurt Adhir Chowdhury (state Congress president), then I apologise. But, I have information that a senior Congress leader is in touch with the TMC and the BJP, and could switch sides in case of a hung assembly,'' Siddiqui claimed.

''We want Congress to come clean on it. Whether they want the alliance or not, they should say that clearly. We can't wait till eternity,'' the Indian Secular Front leader said.

Senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya, however, termed the allegations baseless.

''Why doesn't he name the Congress leader who he claims is in touch with the BJP and TMC? We can't decide on an alliance just because he is in a hurry. We will decide following our meeting with Left leaders,'' he said.

The Left and Congress leaders are scheduled to meet this afternoon to iron out the latter's differences with the ISF.

Siddiqui, a Muslim cleric who launched the ISF last month, addressed a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here on Sunday, expressing gratitude to the Left for keeping 30 seats for his party to contest as part of the alliance.

Though he urged his supporters to fight hard for ensuring victory of the Left parties in various parts of the state, Siddiqui stayed away from seeking votes for the Congress.

''I didn't speak about the Congress. I am here (in politics) to be a partner, not for any appeasement. I am here to get my rightful claims,'' he said in presence of Chowdhury on the dais.

Later, he also claimed that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is in favour of the alliance, but a party leader from Bengal is dilly-dallying the talks.

Reacting to his comments, Chowdhury said the Congress will not take decisions based on threats and intimidation by ''some Siddiqui''.

''We are into a formal alliance with the Left. Let us first get a clear picture of the seat sharing with the Left.

We have asked Abdul Mannan to talk to the ISF and look into its demands,'' he said.

According to Congress sources, the ISF has demanded a few seats in Malda and Murshidabad that the party won in the 2016 assembly polls.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian PM says cabinet minister accused of rape "vigorously" denies allegation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday an unidentified cabinet minister accused of rape has vigorously rejected the allegation during talks with him.Several opposition lawmakers said late last week they received a letter de...

Cricket-No fans at New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

The last three matches of New Zealands Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Monday.NZC moved...

Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

Kerala Travel Mart KTM, billed as the countrys biggest tourism meet, has got off to a start with state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event with a call to highlight domestic tourism better collaboration among states and greate...

Pak Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: top court

Pakistans top court on Monday ruled that the Senate elections on Wednesday would be held through a secret ballot, amid a raging controversy among the government and Opposition parties about allowing an open vote to avoid corruption.The five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021