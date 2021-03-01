Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:14 IST
Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP

Former Miss India Delhi Mansi Sehgal joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha, the AAP said in a statement on Monday. Speaking on the occassion, Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, said she was ''inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal'' and therefore chose to join the AAP.

For any nation to prosper, health and education are the two main pillars and there has been a ''tremendous change'' in these fields in the last few years under the leadership of Kejriwal, she said. ''Inspired by the honest governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and hardwork of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party, and I feel that through clean politics, we can bring about a substantial change in the world that we live in,'' Sehgal stated.

Chadha inducted Sehgal into the AAP at Naraina Vihar Club in the presence of several residents. ''I am delighted that the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal instill confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people, and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. I welcome Mansi into the AAP family,'' Chadha said.

Sehgal is also a TedX speaker, trained engineer and an entrepreneur with her own startup, the party statement said.

Calling upon youth and women to be an active part of politics and to join the AAP, Sehgal said, ''I would urge our youth and particularly our women to come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see.'' Chadha said several eminent persons from Naraina in his constituency inspired by Kejriwal's ''pro-people'' governance model have joined the AAP.

