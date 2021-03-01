Left Menu

Maha: New Chief Secy Kunte meets Pawar, discusses state issues

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:39 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte met NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here on Monday and discussed various issues pertaining to the state, including the COVID-19 situation.

Kunte, a 1985-batch IAS officer who earlier also served as Mumbai municipal commissioner was appointed chief secretary of the state on Saturday.

After the meeting, Pawar in a tweet said, ''Shri Sitaram Kunte, the newly appointed Chief Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra visited me today. We discussed various issues pertaining to Maharashtra, especially the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the vaccination program.'' ''I wished him well for a successful tenure,'' added Pawar, whose party is an ally of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

