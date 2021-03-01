Following are the top stories at 12.40 pm: DEL16 PM-2NDLD VACCINE PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

DEL19 BIZ-PM-AGRI PM says India needs food processing revolution through PPP mode New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need to bring a food processing revolution in the country through public-private partnership. DELHI DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.11 crore; death toll reaches 1,57,157 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.11 crore on Monday with 15,510 new infections, while the active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,68,627, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

MDS2 TN-RAHUL TN should show the way to India in keeping out BJP, oust CM: Rahul Gandhi Nagercoil (TN): Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting ''one culture, one nation and one history'' concept, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

CAL2 WB-ISF-CONG-CLAIM Senior Cong leader acting as stooge of TMC, BJP, claims ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui Kolkata: A day after issuing a veiled threat to the Congress, ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui on Monday said a senior leader of that party is in touch with both the ruling TMC and the BJP, and might switch over to one of the camps depending on results of the assembly polls.

CAL1 AS-PRIYANKA Priyanka begins 2-day Assam visit by offering prayers at Kamakhya Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her two-day visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday by offering prayers at the famed Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Foreign: FGN5 US-TRUMP-LD SPEECH Trump indicates to run for 2024; says we’ve gone from 'America first to America last' in 1 month Washington: In his first public speech since leaving office, former US president Donald Trump has called for Republican Party unity while indicating that he might launch a third presidential bid in 2024 even as he slammed the Biden administration, claiming that the country has gone from “America First” to “America Last'' in just one month. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 SINGAPORE-HINDU-TEMPLES Singapore's financial mgt board of Hindu temples to tighten measures to keep track of gold inventory Singapore: Singapore's Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) is taking steps to improve the tracking of all movements of gold items within the four Hindu temples that it manages, the culture minister said on Monday, weeks after a former Indian temple chief priest was charged with misappropriating and pawning gold jewellery. By Gurdip Singh.

