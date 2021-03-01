Modi greets Nitish on 70th birthday

Left Menu

01-03-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who turned 70 on Monday.

''Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumarji on his birthday. Under his leadership the NDA government in Bihar is taking numerous steps for developing the state. Praying for his long and healthy life,'' Modi tweeted.

In Bihar, where his Janata Dal (United) is organising state-wide celebrations and observing the day as 'Vikas Divas', greetings poured in from all sides for Kumar who has been the Bihar chief minister for a decade-and-a-half.

Governor Phagu Chauhan came out with a message greeting the chief minister while Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha read out a statement on the floor of the House.

Kumar was also greeted, on behalf of the opposition, by RJD MLA and chief spokesman Bhai Virendra.

The leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, who is away canvassing for the RJD in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal, also came out with a tweet greeting the chief minister on his birthday.

Several programmes are being held by JD(U) leaders to celebrate Kumar's birthday. A huge cake weighing 70 pounds is to be cut at the party's state headquarters here.

Kumar's close aide and minister Ashok Choudhary has planned the plantation of 70 saplings at his official residence, as a mark of respect for the chief minister's enthusiasm for environmental preservation.

