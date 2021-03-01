Stalin turns 68; Manmohan, Rahul extend birthday greetings

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday turned 68, with a host of leaders including Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Haasan extending their birthday greetings to the Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition.

''A very happy birthday to DMK President Shri MK Stalin. Wishing you good health and much happiness,'' Gandhi said in tweet.

The DMK launched a campaign song coinciding with its chief's birthday, ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections in the state, which the party is keen to win and return to power after a gap of a decade.

Titled ''Stalin dan vaararu, vidiyal thara poraru'' (Stalin is going to come and ensure dawn), the song was released by senior DMK leader Duraimurugan.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greeted Stalin over the phone, a DMK tweet said.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and TNCC president KS Alagiri were among those who greeted Stalin.

Stalin earlier paid tributes at the memorials of his father M Karunanidhi and Dravidian stalwarts CN Annadurai and rationalist leader EVR Periyar, and later met supporters at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

He later celebrated his birthday with differently abled students of a special school here.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

