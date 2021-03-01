Left Menu

BJP leaders write to Kolkata Police Commissioner, allege collection of postal ballot to effect proxy vote

A delegation of BJP leaders on Monday wrote to the Kolkata Police Commissioner stating that an exercise is being carried out within police force to collect photocopies of voter cards and Aadhaar cards of police personnel to enable collection of postal ballot of all concerned and to effect proxy votes.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of BJP leaders on Monday wrote to the Kolkata Police Commissioner stating that an exercise is being carried out within police force to collect photocopies of voter cards and Aadhaar cards of police personnel to enable collection of postal ballot of all concerned and to effect proxy votes. The letter read, "Our attention has been drawn to a major exercise being carried out within the police force, under the banner of Welfare Association, to collect photo-copies of Voter and Aadhaar cards of police personnel of all ranks. The sole purpose of this is to enable collection of postal ballot of all concerned and to effect proxy votes. This is a highly irregular act, and also amounts to taking away someone fundamental right to vote."

"It has been reported to us an inspector by the name of Shri Santanu Sinha Biswas is spear heading the entire operation of collecting the IDs, as mentioned above. In this illegal and criminal act SI Tapan Kumar Maity and SI Bijitaswo Raut are assisting him, amongst others," the letter read. It said, "We also draw your attention to a meeting held on 13 February at Uttirna, where many serving police personnel in the presence of Shri Subrata Bakshi MP, State President TMC were seen swearing allegiance to TMC holding the party flag."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party demands that the above named officers are put under immediate suspension pending enquiry. Also immediate steps are taken to stop this exercise, which comes under the provisions of Corrupt Practices in the Representation of People's Act," it added. The letter was undersigned by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, MLA Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria.

West Bengal will have eight-phased Assembly polls and first phase will be held on March 27, the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray. While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched the alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

