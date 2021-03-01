Left Menu

Iran insists U.S. lift sanctions first to revive nuclear deal talks

Iran said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions first if it wants to hold talks with Tehran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned. President Joe Biden has said Washington is ready for talks about both nations resuming compliance with the pact, under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:46 IST
Iran insists U.S. lift sanctions first to revive nuclear deal talks
Image Credit: istockphoto.com

Iran said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions first if it wants to hold talks with Tehran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.

President Joe Biden has said Washington is ready for talks about both nations resuming compliance with the pact, under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work. But each side wants the other to move first. The West fears Iran wants to build nuclear weapons, while Tehran says that has never been its goal.

"President Joe Biden's administration should change Trump's maximum pressure policy towards Tehran ... If they want talks with Iran, first they should lift sanctions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. Washington said on Sunday it was disappointed by Tehran's refusal to hold talks but was ready to "re-engage in meaningful diplomacy" and would consult with major powers.

While Iran has been demanding the lifting of U.S. sanctions first, Washington says Tehran must return to compliance with the deal, which Iran has been progressively breaching since 2019. "The new U.S. administration's refusal to return to the deal is a historic mistake," Khatibzadeh said, saying Tehran would continue to work with the U.N. nuclear watchdog despite scaling back cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Moore named Sheffield Wednesday boss after leaving Doncaster

Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday said they had appointed Darren Moore as their new manager on Monday, after the 46-year-old left his previous job at Doncaster Rovers. League One side Doncaster confirmed that Andy Butler had repla...

Sonalika Tractors' sales jump 22.5 pc to 11,821 units in Feb

Sonalika Tractors on Monday reported a 22.50 percent jump in tractor sales to 11,821 units for February.The company had sold 9,650 tractors in February 2020, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement.Its total domestic sales grew 35.5 percent y...

Youngsters should get COVID-19 vaccine first, not me, says Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Monday said that priority should be given to youngsters for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. I am above 70 years of age. You should give the COVID-19 vaccine to youngsters and increa...

It's March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed

Its now March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics came apart just a year ago. Will it happen again Frankly, it seems unlikely.The start of the torch relay on March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture is just over three weeks away. It w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021