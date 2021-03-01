Left Menu

AIMIM to contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu: Owaisi

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, informed party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:33 IST
AIMIM to contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu: Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, informed party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday. "We will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Some of our candidates won in Gujarat local body polls. I'll be going to Rajasthan today to review and speak with party members. Our party workers are also working hard in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi said.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. When asked about the Indian Secular Front's (ISF) Abbas Siddiqui sharing the stage with the Left and Congress in a rally in Kolkata on Sunday, the AIMIM chief said he would speak about his party's strategy when the time is right.

'Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar, log saath aate gaye aur kaarvan banta gaya'. I'll speak about it (party strategy in West Bengal) when the time is right," he said. This comes ahead of the elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal that will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance, and BJP in the fray. Speaking about the Prime Minister getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the day, Owaisi said, "It is essential for everyone to take the vaccine in order to protect ourselves from the coronavirus. By receiving the first dose today, PM Modi has told the country that they should take it as well." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Moore named Sheffield Wednesday boss after leaving Doncaster

Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday said they had appointed Darren Moore as their new manager on Monday, after the 46-year-old left his previous job at Doncaster Rovers. League One side Doncaster confirmed that Andy Butler had repla...

Sonalika Tractors' sales jump 22.5 pc to 11,821 units in Feb

Sonalika Tractors on Monday reported a 22.50 percent jump in tractor sales to 11,821 units for February.The company had sold 9,650 tractors in February 2020, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement.Its total domestic sales grew 35.5 percent y...

Youngsters should get COVID-19 vaccine first, not me, says Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Monday said that priority should be given to youngsters for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. I am above 70 years of age. You should give the COVID-19 vaccine to youngsters and increa...

It's March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed

Its now March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics came apart just a year ago. Will it happen again Frankly, it seems unlikely.The start of the torch relay on March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture is just over three weeks away. It w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021