Kyrgyz leader sees parliamentary election in autumn

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kyrgyzstan plans to hold a parliamentary election this autumn, President Sadyr Japarov told Kazakhstan's Kazinform state news agency on Monday, ahead of his visit to the neighboring country.

The Central Asian nation was due to elect a new parliament last October, but protests against the outcome of the vote toppled its government and brought Japarov to power.

